Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 38 2022 Eimskip purchased 249,003 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 131,481,285 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 19.9.2022 13:07:20 25,000 560 14,000,000 19.9.2022 12:59:43 40,000 560 22,400,000 20.9.2022 13:43:02 25,000 540 13,500,000 20.9.2022 12:08:01 40,000 545 21,800,000 21.9.2022 12:35:06 2,000 515 1,030,000 21.9.2022 13:51:04 1,000 515 515,000 21.9.2022 14:34:59 2,000 515 1,030,000 21.9.2022 15:29:35 319 515 164,285 22.9.2022 14:17:28 25,000 500 12,500,000 22.9.2022 14:20:00 40,000 500 20,000,000 23.9.2022 13:29:51 8,684 500 4,342,000 23.9.2022 15:24:15 40,000 505 20,200,000 Total 249,003 131,481,285

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 18 August 2022.

Eimskip held 2,666,935 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 2,915,935 after them, or the equivalent of 1.69% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 1,154,631 shares in the company, corresponding to 67.92%% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 661,118,765 corresponding to 66,11% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 1,700,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 17 March 2022, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.