North American Fall Protection Market Report 2022-2026 - Stringent Regulations and End-user Safety Awareness to Foster Product Penetration

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Fall Protection Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American fall protection market generated $820.7 million in 2021

It is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% to $993.8 million in 2026, driven by regulatory updates, growth resurgence in end-use industries, better end-user safety awareness, and greater adoption of improved fall protection equipment.

The top 5 participants in the market - 3M, Honeywell, MSA, Guardian, and FallTech - accounted for 68% to 78% of the total fall protection market revenue in 2021. Fall protection manufacturers are trying to gain market presence through Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) as well as organic growth.

The construction industry accounted for 32.7% of the revenue in 2021 and is expected to remain a major end-user segment for fall protection equipment and services. Other major end-use industries are manufacturing (21.4%), telecom (13.4%), utilities (13%), and oil and gas (9.8%).

Wind energy is expected to witness the highest revenue growth with a CAGR of 6.3%. This is because of the large number of ongoing and expected on-shore and offshore wind farm projects in the region. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS), 'wind turbine service technician' is expected to be the second-fastest growing occupation in the US between 2020 and 2030.

Soft goods generated the highest revenue share of 41.6% in 2021. This segment is also expected to grow more than the average, given the high demand for soft goods in end-user industries, such as construction, manufacturing, and utilities. The higher adoption of soft goods is also because of the relatively cost-effective prices of soft goods.

The services segment is expected to witness high growth at a CAGR of 5.6%, driven by increasing end-user safety awareness, enhanced regulatory enforcements, and increasing investments in training facilities by major end-user industries to reduce fall injuries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on North American Fall Protection Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Findings
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Distribution Channels
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • OSHA - Most Frequently Cited Violations
  • Occupational Injuries
  • Macroeconomic Aspects - North America
  • Market Overview - Major Standards and Regulations
  • Regulatory Compliance Overview
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Country
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
  • Competitive Environment
  • Notable Merger and Acquisitions Activity
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Soft Goods

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast - Soft Goods
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Country
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hard Goods

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Country
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Installed Systems

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Country
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Access Systems

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Country
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rescue Equipment

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Country
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Services

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Country
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - US

  • Key Statistics
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Canada

  • Key Statistics
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Forecast Percent of Revenue by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Solutions for Enhanced Compliance Control
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers and Acquisitions for Market Penetration
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Regulatory Updates to Boost End-users' Fall Protection Adoption

12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M
  • FallTech
  • Guardian
  • Honeywell
  • MSA
  • OSHA

