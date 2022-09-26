Global Home Healthcare Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Strategic Industry Partnerships for Product Development and to Improve Patient Access to Home Healthcare Devices

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity-technology (GO-TE) study highlights innovation in home healthcare technologies, including home care ventilators, home dialysis devices, at-home electrocardiograms, and home infusion devices.

The market scope of this GO-TE study is global. It studies some of the pathbreaking innovators in this space and their technology readiness levels.

Hospitals have been the mainstay of providing care delivery to patients, including diagnostic services and therapeutic interventions. However, as a limited number of health professionals cater to multiple patients, caregivers are unable to dedicate sufficient time to each patient to understand their needs and effectively monitor their response to the treatment delivered to them, which impacts health outcomes. Furthermore, in-hospital care exposes patients to HAIs that can impact their well-being and cause a spike in the mortality rate.

These limitations have necessitated the demand for home healthcare that provides greater convenience to patients and improves their health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs for providers.

Typically, home healthcare involves medical care provided by physicians and other skilled medical professionals to patients outside the traditional healthcare environment (including hospitals) in the comfort of their homes.

As home healthcare offers hospital-level diagnostic and treatment services to patients, mainly to address critical pain points such as reducing the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), decreasing preventable hospital readmissions, and enabling effective care for patients, the model is attracting healthcare providers.

