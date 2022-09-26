Global Home Healthcare Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Strategic Industry Partnerships for Product Development and to Improve Patient Access to Home Healthcare Devices

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This growth opportunity-technology (GO-TE) study highlights innovation in home healthcare technologies, including home care ventilators, home dialysis devices, at-home electrocardiograms, and home infusion devices.
The market scope of this GO-TE study is global. It studies some of the pathbreaking innovators in this space and their technology readiness levels.
Hospitals have been the mainstay of providing care delivery to patients, including diagnostic services and therapeutic interventions. However, as a limited number of health professionals cater to multiple patients, caregivers are unable to dedicate sufficient time to each patient to understand their needs and effectively monitor their response to the treatment delivered to them, which impacts health outcomes. Furthermore, in-hospital care exposes patients to HAIs that can impact their well-being and cause a spike in the mortality rate.
These limitations have necessitated the demand for home healthcare that provides greater convenience to patients and improves their health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs for providers.
Typically, home healthcare involves medical care provided by physicians and other skilled medical professionals to patients outside the traditional healthcare environment (including hospitals) in the comfort of their homes.
As home healthcare offers hospital-level diagnostic and treatment services to patients, mainly to address critical pain points such as reducing the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), decreasing preventable hospital readmissions, and enabling effective care for patients, the model is attracting healthcare providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Home Healthcare Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Healthcare-associated Infections, Hospital Readmissions, and a Lack of Personalized Care are Key Challenges for In-hospital Care
- Home Healthcare: Facilitating Convenience and Effective Care Delivery for Patients
- Home Healthcare Prevents HAIs in Patients
- Home Healthcare Decreases Hospital Readmissions and Boosts Hospitals' Capacity
- Emergence of Home Healthcare as a Promising Substitute to In-hospital Care
- Business Growth Drivers for Home Healthcare
- Business Growth Restraints for Home Healthcare
- Technology Growth Drivers for Home Healthcare
- Technology Growth Restraints for Home Healthcare
- Technology Segmentation for Home Healthcare Devices
- Research Scope
3. Home Care Ventilators
- Home Care Ventilators Facilitate Effective Respiratory Support through Multiple Ventilation Modes
- Automated Breath Triggering, On-demand Ventilation, Safety, and Low Maintenance Costs are Benefits Offered by Home Care Ventilators
- Major Medical Device Companies are Actively Involved in the Development of Home Care Ventilators
- Universities are Vigorously Focusing on the Development of Home Care Ventilators
4. At-home ECG Devices
- At-home ECG Devices Facilitate Rapid and Comprehensive Cardiac Monitoring
- At-home ECG Devices Enable Accurate Diagnosis, the Integration of Electronic Medical Records, and Cloud-based Data Access
- Start-ups across the World are Developing At-home ECG Devices
- At-home ECG Device Companies are Actively Receiving Approvals from Regulatory Bodies across the World
5. Home Dialysis Devices
- Home Dialysis Devices Provide Greater Convenience and Flexibility for Patients
- Treatment Monitoring, Frequent Therapy, Dialysate On Demand, and Automatic Disinfection are Key Benefits of Home Dialysis Devices
- Start-ups are Driving Innovation in Home Dialysis Devices
- The United States Comprises a Healthy Concentration of Start-ups and Universities Developing Home Dialysis Devices
6. Home Infusion Devices
- Home Infusion Devices Facilitate the At-home Delivery of a Broad Spectrum of Therapies
- User-intuitive Design, Multi-therapy Infusion Modes, Increased Workflow Efficiency, and Reduction in Alarm Fatigue are Benefits Offered by Home Infusion Devices
- Development of Home Infusion Devices that Deliver IV Therapies is a Focus Area for Major Medical Device Companies
- Start-ups and Universities are Focusing on the Development of Home Infusion Devices that Deliver IV and Subcutaneous Therapies
7. Assessment of Industry Trends
- Important Parameters for Home Healthcare Devices
- Assessment of the Impact of Home Mechanical Ventilation through Home Care Ventilators on Patients
- Assessment of the Impact of Cardiac Monitoring through At-home ECG Devices on Patients
- Assessment of the Impact of Home Dialysis through Home Dialysis Devices on Patients
- Assessment of the Impact of Therapy Infusion through Home Infusion Devices on Patients
- The United States Records the Highest Adoption of Home Healthcare
- Analysis of the NIH's Funding for Home Healthcare Devices
- Private Financing Assessment for the Home Healthcare Industry
- Strategic Industry Partnerships for Product Development and to Improve Patient Access to Home Healthcare Devices
- Collaborative Business Model to Lower the Pressure on Hospitals and Improve the Quality of Care Delivery
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Use of AI-based Systems to Detect Ventilator-associated Pneumonia in Home Care Ventilators
- Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Monitoring and Automation of Infusion Therapies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Home Hemodialysis Devices with Low Water Consumption
9. Next Steps
