Insights on the Automotive V2X Global Market to 2027 - by Communication, Connectivity, Vehicle Type and Region

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive V2X Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive V2X market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 20.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 44.71% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive vehicle to everything (V2X) is a communication system that supports the real-time exchange of information between the cloud, infrastructure and vehicles. It assists in improving the experience of the driver by providing upcoming traffic warnings, alternative routes, and available parking spaces.

Besides this, it also helps avoid traffic, severity of injuries, road accident fatalities, and collision with other vehicles. As a result, it is integrated into conventional cars around the world for allowing drivers to receive information about approaching vehicles, weather patterns, road conditions and activities of other drivers, thereby safeguarding the vehicle and its passengers.



Automotive V2X Market Trends:

Due to the rising air pollution, environmental concerns and sales of vehicles worldwide, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing strict regulations to minimize carbon emissions. This represents one of the major factors encouraging manufacturers to incorporate V2X technology into vehicles.

A significant rise in the number of road accidents is also propelling the need for automotive V2X to enhance fuel savings, traffic efficiency, and driver and road safety. Moreover, with rapid urbanization and inflating disposable incomes, the demand for intelligent and connected vehicles is escalating across the globe. V2X systems are incorporated into vehicles to allow minimized human intervention.

Besides this, the leading companies are offering hybrid solutions that involve 4G and 5G network access, dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), and cellular V2X communication to expand their existing consumer base and retain their position in the market. In confluence with this, the rising deployment of 5G technology and partnerships between cellular and transportation companies to deliver efficient and innovative transportation solutions are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Autotalks Ltd, Capgemini SE, Continental AG, HARMAN International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.), Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH and STMicroelectronics.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive V2X market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive V2X market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive V2X market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive V2X Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Communication

6.1 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Connectivity

7.1 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Communication

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial Vehicles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Autotalks Ltd

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Capgemini SE

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Continental AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 HARMAN International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Infineon Technologies AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 NXP Semiconductors

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Qualcomm Technologies Inc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 STMicroelectronics

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3jjla

Attachment