Global Antibody Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Key Manufacturers are Striving to Reduce In-house Operations to Leverage the Capabilities of CDMOs

This research service offers an outlook of the global antibody therapeutics market for 2022 and beyond, highlighting emerging trends and growth opportunities.

As innovation takes center stage, the market is likely to witness remarkable growth in the near future, attributable to the focus on bi- and multi-specific antibodies, which has augmented investments by emerging start-ups in this space.

Moreover, the adoption of the antibody-drug co-development strategy by key market participants is rising; they use it to leverage technologically advanced drug discovery and development platforms, especially for non-standard antibody therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates.

Market growth is likely to be fueled by the growing utilization of cost-effective and efficient continuous manufacturing processes and single-use bioreactors for production, which will also reduce the time between development and commercialization. Favorable regulatory reforms in emerging Asian countries are encouraging the manufacture and introduction of monoclonal antibody-based biosimilars, aiming to reduce the cost-burden of originator antibody therapies.

The tailored approach used by manufacturers to improve the targeting efficiency of drug molecules toward multiple antigens is strengthening the pipeline portfolio of SMEs in the antibodies space and accelerating the pace of antibody drug development for cancer treatment.



Immuno-oncology remains a key focus area in the antibody therapeutics market, especially due to the emergence of highly target-specific antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies. Key manufacturers are striving to reduce in-house operations to leverage the capabilities of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) with the aim of boosting innovation in the industry, which is likely to change the face of the market over the next 5 years.

Research Highlights

Conventional and recombinant antibody therapeutics market size, including key segments, from 2022 to 2027

Dynamics around product innovation and the reimbursement scenario

Regulatory reforms and technological advancements driving value chain transformation

Current and future R&D efforts and investment outlook

Growth opportunities that market participants can focus on in the near

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Antibody Therapeutics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation and Definition

Definitions by Technology Subtype

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Takeaways

3. Growth Environment

Antibody Therapeutics - Pipeline Snapshot

Pipeline Scenario of Late - stage Antibody Therapeutics

Potential Therapy Areas

Value Chain - Key Stakeholders

Key Antibody Therapeutics Manufacturers

Key Industry Trends by Region

Key Industry Trends by Route of Administration

Key Industry Trends - Antibody - Drug Conjugates

Key Industry Trends - Technological Advancements

Pricing Analysis of Antibody Therapeutics

Factors Influencing the Pricing of Antibody Therapeutics

Reimbursement Scenario for Antibody Therapeutics

Reimbursement for Antibody Therapeutics - Regional Overview

Notable Partnerships and Collaborations for Antibody Therapeutics

4. Revenue Forecast

Growth Metrics

Research Methodology

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Technology Discussion

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Key ADC Developers to Watch in 2022

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Developing Multi - specific Antibodies for Immuno - oncology

Growth Opportunity 2 - Collaborating with CDMOs and Platform Providers for the Further Development of ADCs

Key Alliances in ADCs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Expanding Accessibility to and Indications of Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars

