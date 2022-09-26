2022 Strategic Profile of Volvo Cars: Corporate Structure, Growth Strategy, Technology Roadmap, Business Strategies, Products, Technology, and Sub-Brand Profiles

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of Volvo Cars" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the strategic profile of Volvo Cars and delivers insights into its operations and activities in the global market, including China, Europe, and North America.
This profile aims to provide a strategic overview of Volvo Cars, identifying and understanding the factors contributing to the organization's success.
With EVs gaining popularity and the industry digitizing, Volvo is actively electrifying its product lineup and introducing new-gen software systems for a software-defined car.
The company is accelerating its growth in the mobility segment by launching connected, autonomous, shared, electric (CASE) technologies, and introducing Polestar, an electric performance brand, strengthening its position in the luxury vehicle segment. Volvo's agile corporate structure and autonomy within its parent organization, the Geely Holding Group, have facilitated external collaborations with automotive, electronics, and technology companies.
The company formed alliances and JVs with leading technology firms, such as Luminar, Google, and Waymo, to develop electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous vehicles (AVs), and software-powered cars, catering to the CASE trends. These partnerships have stoked multiple advancements, such as autonomous drive and electrification, and enabled it to bring products quicker to market than its competitors.
The study aims to provide an overview of Volvo Cars, its products and services, its role in the automotive industry, and analyze the strategies adopted for vehicle and technology manufacturing. This report covers Volvo Cars' corporate structure, growth strategy, technology roadmap, business strategies, product, technology, and sub-brand profiles, and investment plans in shared mobility.
The analyst examined the company's innovation and investment portfolios, which will shape the future of Volvo Cars in the mobility sector.
In addition, this research service seeks to:
- Deep dive into the critical operational strategies of Volvo Cars with a focus on the corporate structure, corporate strategy, CASE strategies, manufacturing strategies, and sales performance.
- Provide an overview of Volvo's product portfolio, including product planning, platform development, and positioning.
- Discuss the role of Volvo in shared mobility, autonomous driving, connectivity, and robotaxi operations.
- Explore the brand's retail strategy and understand the company's vision in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem.
- From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides an executive outlook of Volvo Cars in the automotive industry.
- This study discusses Volvo's market position, adopted strategies, and plans.
Key Issues Addressed
- How is Volvo Cars transforming into an electric car company?
- What are the strengths and challenges for the company in the automotive industry?
- What is it doing in terms of product and platform development?
- What retail strategies did the company adopt, and how is it developing its direct-to-consumer business?
- What are its CASE-related strategy investments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Strategic Profiling of Volvo Cars
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
2. Growth Environment
- Growth Environment: Volvo Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment: Volvo 2025 Ambition
- Growth Environment: Circular Economy Goal
- Growth Environment: Transitioning into a Pure EV Company
- Growth Summary: Volvo Cars Brand Overview
3. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
4. Brand Outlook
- Geely Holding Group: Brand Management
- Volvo Cars: History
- Volvo Global Footprint
- Overview: Volvo Cars
- Volvo Cars Key Statistics, 2021
- Volvo Cars Sales Performance
- Volvo Cars Model Lineup: SUV, Wagon, and Sedan
- Volvo Product Strategy
- Volvo Cars: Sales Performance by Model
- Volvo Cars: EV Sales Performance
- Volvo Cars: R&D as Percent of Net Revenue
- Volvo Future Product Strategy: Concept Recharge
5. Transformational Strategies
- Volvo Cars: CASE Strategy and Vision, 2020-2025
- CASE Technology Development Partnerships: Volvo Cars
- Volvo Cars: Pillars for Transformation
- Lynk & Co: EV Sub-brand Made for New-gen Buyers
- Volvo Online Sales and Subscriptions, with Integrated Offline Experiences
- Polestar Online Sales and Subscriptions, With Integrated Offline Experiences
- Scalable, Multi-energy Platforms Under Volvo Cars
- SPA In-house Platform for Design Commonality
- SPA2 to Underpin Volvo's Larger Models
- CMA: A Mid-sized Unibody Platform
- New-gen Infotainment and Connectivity
- Google-based Infotainment System to Power Volvo & Polestar
- Digital Services Package for Connectivity
- Intellisafe for Intelligent Driver Assistance
- Connected Suite for Advanced and Smart Connectivity
- The Electrification Roadmap
- Battery Sourcing through Partnerships
- Gigafactory for Battery Manufacturing
- Volvo & Geely Deepen Collaboration to Drive EV Development
- Polestar, the Electric Performance Volvo
- Zenseact Advanced Driving Software to Enable Autonomous Driving
- Deploying HAD Capability Through Partnerships
- Volvo Cars Mobility 'M'
6. Powertrain Strategy & Competitive Landscape
- Volvo Powertrain Specifications
- Volvo Powertrain Strategy
- Volvo: SUV Luxury Segment Competitive Comparison
7. Manufacturing Strategies
- Volvo Cars Manufacturing and Assembly
- Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in Europe
- Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in APAC
- Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in Americas
8. JVs and Technological Investments
- CEVT's Role in Geely
- Volvo Cars Tech Fund
- Case Study 1: FreeWire Technologies
- Case Study 2: Luminar
- Case Study 3: Forciot
- Case Study 4: Exmet
- Case Study 5: Zum
- Case Study 6: Varjo
- Case Study 7: UVEye
- Case Study 8: MDGo
- Case Study 9: Actasys
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Market Growth from the EV Business
- Growth Opportunity 2: Explore New Business Models in the Direct Consumer Frontier
- Growth Opportunity 3: Examine New Markets/Opportunities Through Collaborations
10. Next Steps
