Global Corporate Wellness Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 56.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 88.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.64% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Corporate wellness refers to the implementation of various program by organizations to promote the health and wellbeing of their employees. It involves health promotion strategies, policies and other benefits to improve health and maximize productive output.

They are offered with weight management, fitness services, nutrition and dietary facilities, stress management activities, health screening and smoking cessation sessions. Large and medium-scale organizations are also allocating nap rooms, offering wearable health trackers, gym services yoga sessions and mindfulness workshops. These programs aid in improving employee retention, acquisition, organizational culture and worksite environment.



The global corporate wellness market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases caused by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, high stress levels and overexposure to digital screens. Moreover, rising organizational awareness regarding employee health and wellbeing across the globe is providing a thrust to the market growth.

They are adopting virtual methods to connect employees with psychologists and health coaches for the treatment of mental and stress-related problems triggered in professionals by isolation.

Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies and the launch of comprehensive insurance plans promoting the adoption of telemedicine to promote public health are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing health consciousness among the masses, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Central Corporate Wellness, ComPsych, EXOS, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Provant Health Solutions, SOL Wellness, Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Virgin Pulse, Vitality, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC and Wellsource Inc.



