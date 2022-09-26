Stonebranch Announces In-Person and Virtual Education Events for IT Automation Professionals

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that it is hosting two upcoming events: Innovation Europe and Stonebranch Online 2022.



Innovation Europe is an in-person event that takes place September 29–30 in Amsterdam and features speakers from Achmea, ING Group, Vermont Information Processing, and more . The conference is Stonebranch’s premier European event for IT automation professionals. It offers sessions on the latest trends in real-time hybrid IT automation and proven automation best practices, as well as networking opportunities with other Stonebranch customers and partners. This year, the event takes place at The Trippenhuis and REM Amsterdam.

Stonebranch Online is a six-week virtual educational forum with live webinars on Tuesdays and Thursdays, October 4 – November 10. Designed to help participants worldwide evolve their IT automation and orchestration programs, the 2022 speaker lineup includes industry experts and Stonebranch customers from HCA Healthcare, Red Hat, and Seattle Children's Hospital, among others.

“We’re pleased to offer our customers two ways to connect with Stonebranch and other industry experts,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “Whether in-person or online, we are helping IT professionals learn how to orchestrate the universe by unifying their hybrid IT environments with a centralized automation strategy.”

Registration is open for both Stonebranch Online and Innovation Europe. Click here for additional information or to attend the live sessions.

