Unique Network & OG Protocol: A Pioneering Partnership for Dynamic NFTs

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unique Network and OG Protocol are a match made in NFT heaven. Both platforms are dedicated to creating a more dynamic future and infrastructure for NFTs through next-generation technology. This partnership solves problems for creators and developers through efficient, interactive, and limitless technology.



Created by Snark Art, a digital art laboratory, OG Protocol enables web3 development teams to make their NFTs ever-evolving dynamic items—NFTs that are more interactive, collaborative, and personal.

OG Protocol achieves this by using blockchain oracles to make NFTs reactive to real-life and digital data, everything from events to in-app experiences to the weather.

As a result, NFTs are brought to life, evolving from mere collectibles to assets with real-world utility. This opportunity for NFTs matches with Unique Network’s own goals of expanding the potential of NFTs beyond what's currently out there.

Since 2019 Unique Network has been building NFT Pallets that offer the most advanced NFT features in the industry like nesting, refungibility, bundling and scheduling. Adding dynamic NFT capabilities from OG protocol is an additional firepower that works towards the wider vision to empower the next generation and encourage the creation of groundbreaking NFT use cases.

For example, Unique Network’s Punks for the People campaign increased the value and community experience of an NFT through the power of fractionalization made possible by Unique’s refungible technology.

Utilizing Unique's advanced features, OG Protocol's tools and solutions will help enable Unique’s creator community to start building dynamic NFTs with utility that crosses the boundaries of the digital and physical.

How will this come to life via the partnership? Here are just a few ways that OG Protocol’s tech will benefit our Unique Network’s advanced NFTs:

Nested NFTs integrated with real-world data from OG Protocol’s Oracle network

Refungible (RFT) tokens integrated with token price data within each fraction

Bundled NFTs with real-world data pegged to each individual token



"Imagine what's possible when you integrate helpful, real-world data — from markets to events and the environment — into next-generation NFTs with deep economic and technical utility beyond what's currently offered," says Ilya Zhurin, product lead at OG Protocol.

There are endless applications for this innovative technology. Zhurin stresses the opportunities for community building, "Dynamic Technology is a great way to unlock virtually limitless community building mechanisms, because dynamic NFT's can evolve based on every individual community members contribution to that community."

Equally exciting is that Unique’s work with OG Protocol will help advance both the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems. It will allow for even more NFT creators to integrate more utility into their NFTs, which is only possible on such a flexible next-generation blockchain.

Unique Network is excited to announce this new partnership with OG Protocol and will share more updates soon. With this all-star team of creative blockchain builders and creators, Unique Network will be further positioned as the leading solution for artists and developers who want to leverage its technology to create highly dynamic NFT projects and experiences. These new features are expected to go live by October 2022.

Unique Network is an infrastructure for the next generation of NFTs. The first NFT chain for Kusama and Polkadot, Unique Network offers developers independence from high network transaction fees, dense upgrades, and siloed NFTs. The Unique Network team has partnered with numerous NFT projects in order to deepen the integrations needed to expand NFT use cases and usability.

