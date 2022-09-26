Global Military Lighting Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Intelligent Military Lighting Solutions Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by the ongoing defense industry initiatives to modernize military platforms. However, the market's growth is limited by the lower lifespan of existing incandescent lights to foresee the market growth.
The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the military lighting supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at military lighting vehicle research and development centres. As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the military lighting industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of military lighting appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.
The ground segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast period on the basis of end use
Several companies are designing military lighting for armored vehicles. For instance, a range of rugged LED solutions is developed and manufactured by Oxley for use on armored vehicles, including infantry fighting vehicles and multi-role military vehicles. Oxley provides both visible lighting and technology for covert operations, such as NVG compatible and infrared lighting, suitable for use on wheeled and tracked vehicles. Solutions from Oxley include driving lights and interior and task lighting, as well as panel lamps, data capture, and EMI filters.
The LED segment is anticipated to lead the military lighting market in near future
A light-emitting diode (LED) transforms energy to light often in a very tiny area, less than one square millimeter, so that in an LED lamp, there are several light-emitting diodes. LED is solid-state illumination (no moving components and no gas within). Military aircraft use LEDs for fast takeoffs, landings, and taxiing, which has several benefits over the older halogen or xenon bulb-based aircraft lighting technology.
Interior lighting segment to grow at highest rate in the military lighting market
Military aircraft are installed with dedicated lighting to illuminate the main cabin. Further, an independent lighting system is also provided in some cases so that passengers can read when the cabin lights are off, and an emergency lighting system on the floor of the military aircraft to aid passengers of the aircraft during an emergency. Cabin lights include dome lights installed in cabins, cargo bays, loading ramps, exits, walkways, and general illumination that includes dome lights, area lights, and mini floodlights.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate in terms of value
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for 29% of the military lighting market in 2022. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 160.1 million in 2022 to USD 247.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2027.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Modernization and Upgrade of Military Vehicles, Aircraft, and Naval Ships
- Use of LEDs as Efficient Alternative to Incandescent and Fluorescent Lights
- Enhanced Safety and Quality Features of LEDs
Restraints
- Lower Lifespan of Existing Incandescent Lights
- Short-To-Medium-Term Impact on Lighting Component Supply due to US-China Trade Conflict
Opportunities
- Compatibility of LEDs with Military/Navy/Air Force Operations
- Increasing Demand for Intelligent Military Lighting Solutions
Challenges
- High Initial Cost
- Existing Defense Backlog
