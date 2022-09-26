Global Sustainable Innovation in Water Generation and Purification Analysis Report 2022: Growing Water Scarcity is Driving Advancements and Innovation in Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Innovation in Water Generation and Purification Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on new and disruptive technologies within the water generation and purification industries, highlighting technological attributes and existing as well as emerging solutions.
The study emphasizes the unique technologies being studied and implemented within the water generation and purification industries, and it covers the major drivers and restraints faced by innovators looking to reach large-scale commercial deployment.
More than 4 billion people lack water for at least 1 month every year. Furthermore, it is estimated that by 2025, half the worlds population could potentially face water scarcity.
Factors driving an increase in water scarcity include climate change, climate-related catastrophes, ground-water contamination through the increasing usage of pesticides and fertilizers, the release of untreated municipal waste into water bodies, and population growth with its subsequent need for expansion of industrialization, agriculture, and food production.
At present, water generation and purification technologies suffer from high capital and operational expenditure costs. Innovative process designs that improve efficiency are likely to have a major impact in terms of improving the economic viability of water purification and generation technologies.
Research and development activities in both technology areas are expected to increase in the future, supported by increases in regulatory support and raising awareness of the detrimental effects of climate change and water scarcity.
The study also covers the following topics:
- Water generation and purification technologies - overview and current trends
- Factors driving technology development and adoption
- Key properties, drawbacks, and challenges for deployment
- Technology comparison
- Technology ecosystem - innovation and stakeholders
- Patent landscape of water generation and purification technologies
- Growth opportunities for water generation and purification technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Water Generation and Purification Industries
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Research Context and Summary of Findings
- Research Context: Importance of Water Generation and Purification Technologies in the Face of Threats to Water Security
- Research Scope: Key Topics the Study Will Explore
- Key Findings in Sustainable Innovation in Water Generation and Purification
3. Technology Snapshot: Overview of Water Generation and Purification
- Atmospheric Water Generation: Key Innovative Technologies
- Summary of Key AWG Technologies
- Advantages of AWG in Water-scarce Regions and Crisis Response
- Disadvantages of AWG in terms of Scalability, Cost, and Environmental Concerns
- Growth Drivers, Water Generation
- Growth Restraints, Water Generation
- Water Purification: Key Innovative Technologies
- Summary of Key Water Purification Technologies
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Water Purification (Municipal and Industrial Sectors)
- Growth Drivers, Water Purification
- Growth Restraint, Water Purification
4. Key Innovations in Water Generation
- Solar-powered Hydropanels that Operate in a Wide Range of Climatic Conditions
- Heat Exchangers that Achieve Industrial Scalability to Generate Fresh Water
- Energy-efficient Liquid Desiccation Process for Atmospheric Water Generation
- Carbon Nanotubes for Water Generation in Low Humidity Regions
- Technological Characteristics of Different Water Generation Innovations: Comparative Analysis
5. Key Innovations in Water Purification
- Highly Scalable and Cost-effective Corn Cob Membrane Filtration
- Automatic Variable Filtration System that Effectively Removes a Wide Range of Contaminants
- Low-complexity Advanced Oxidation Photocatalysis for Water Purification
- Energy-efficient Forward Osmosis for Municipal and Industrial Use
- Technological Overview of Innovative Technologies in Water Purification: Comparative Analysis
6. Patent Landscaping
- Global and Regional Patent Analysis for Water Generation
- Global and Regional Patent Analysis for Water Purification
7. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Water Generation and Purification Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 2: Government Programs for the Development of AWG Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3: R&D Partnerships to Ensure Water Security
8. Appendix
