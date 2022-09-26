Global Sustainable Innovation in Water Generation and Purification Analysis Report 2022: Growing Water Scarcity is Driving Advancements and Innovation in Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Innovation in Water Generation and Purification Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on new and disruptive technologies within the water generation and purification industries, highlighting technological attributes and existing as well as emerging solutions.

The study emphasizes the unique technologies being studied and implemented within the water generation and purification industries, and it covers the major drivers and restraints faced by innovators looking to reach large-scale commercial deployment.

More than 4 billion people lack water for at least 1 month every year. Furthermore, it is estimated that by 2025, half the worlds population could potentially face water scarcity.

Factors driving an increase in water scarcity include climate change, climate-related catastrophes, ground-water contamination through the increasing usage of pesticides and fertilizers, the release of untreated municipal waste into water bodies, and population growth with its subsequent need for expansion of industrialization, agriculture, and food production.

At present, water generation and purification technologies suffer from high capital and operational expenditure costs. Innovative process designs that improve efficiency are likely to have a major impact in terms of improving the economic viability of water purification and generation technologies.

Research and development activities in both technology areas are expected to increase in the future, supported by increases in regulatory support and raising awareness of the detrimental effects of climate change and water scarcity.

The study also covers the following topics:

Water generation and purification technologies - overview and current trends

Factors driving technology development and adoption

Key properties, drawbacks, and challenges for deployment

Technology comparison

Technology ecosystem - innovation and stakeholders

Patent landscape of water generation and purification technologies

Growth opportunities for water generation and purification technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Water Generation and Purification Industries

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Research Context and Summary of Findings

Research Context: Importance of Water Generation and Purification Technologies in the Face of Threats to Water Security

Research Scope: Key Topics the Study Will Explore

Key Findings in Sustainable Innovation in Water Generation and Purification

3. Technology Snapshot: Overview of Water Generation and Purification

Atmospheric Water Generation: Key Innovative Technologies

Summary of Key AWG Technologies

Advantages of AWG in Water-scarce Regions and Crisis Response

Disadvantages of AWG in terms of Scalability, Cost, and Environmental Concerns

Growth Drivers, Water Generation

Growth Restraints, Water Generation

Water Purification: Key Innovative Technologies

Summary of Key Water Purification Technologies

Advantages and Disadvantages of Water Purification (Municipal and Industrial Sectors)

Growth Drivers, Water Purification

Growth Restraint, Water Purification

4. Key Innovations in Water Generation

Solar-powered Hydropanels that Operate in a Wide Range of Climatic Conditions

Heat Exchangers that Achieve Industrial Scalability to Generate Fresh Water

Energy-efficient Liquid Desiccation Process for Atmospheric Water Generation

Carbon Nanotubes for Water Generation in Low Humidity Regions

Technological Characteristics of Different Water Generation Innovations: Comparative Analysis

5. Key Innovations in Water Purification

Highly Scalable and Cost-effective Corn Cob Membrane Filtration

Automatic Variable Filtration System that Effectively Removes a Wide Range of Contaminants

Low-complexity Advanced Oxidation Photocatalysis for Water Purification

Energy-efficient Forward Osmosis for Municipal and Industrial Use

Technological Overview of Innovative Technologies in Water Purification: Comparative Analysis

6. Patent Landscaping

Global and Regional Patent Analysis for Water Generation

Global and Regional Patent Analysis for Water Purification

7. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Water Generation and Purification Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: Government Programs for the Development of AWG Technology

Growth Opportunity 3: R&D Partnerships to Ensure Water Security

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj019m