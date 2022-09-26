New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foldable Smartphone Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320641/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts are included for the period for segmentations based on display panel type, operating system, sales channel, age group and geography, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenue.



The report also includes a section on the major players in the market.It explains the major drivers, competitive landscape and current trends for foldable smartphone solutions.



The report concludes with a detailed focus on the foldable smartphone landscape and includes detailed profiles of major players operating in the global foldable smartphone market.



The foldable phone is a hybrid: smartphone and tablet.It is a smartphone in portability with the screen size of a tablet.



A larger tablet-like display can be accessed by unfolding the device, allowing access to a larger display at any time.In addition to the extra screen size, foldable phones fold up.



This folding feature lets users perform multiple tasks at once. The proliferation of remote work and bring-your-owndevice (BYOD) trends surge foldable phone sales.



Growing investment from smartphone manufacturers drives demand in the foldable smartphone market. In Aug. 2022, Xiaomi Inc. announced that the company launched a new foldable smartphone called Mix Fold 2, in China. The predecessor of this phone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, featured a folding display measuring 8.01 inches and an elongated outer display measuring 6.52 inches with a 27:9 aspect ratio.



In Aug. 2022, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced two new series of Samsung phones (Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4). Both smartphones became available in Aug. 2022. In terms of design, there have been no changes to the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This smartphone comes with two front-facing cameras and a dual-tone effect. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, running the Android 12 operating system. The phone also has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.



Vivo X-Fold 5G will be available by the end of 2022. Vivo X-Fold 5G features an 8.3-inch foldable AMOLED display that provides a tablet-like experience. Additionally, the panel offers a QHD resolution of 1916x2160 pixels, a pixel density of 360 PPI and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a 6.5- inch cover display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.



Foldable phone price is higher than the average phone.Samsung and others are working on differentiating the phones from standard phones with bendable screens.



The durability of foldable phones is uncertain; the technology has only been around for three years.



The global foldable smartphone market has been segmented by display panel type, operating system, sales channel, age group and geography.By display panel type, the global foldable smartphone market is segmented into inward fold and outward fold.



By operating system, it is segmented into Android, iOS and others.By sales channel, it is segmented into online retailers and offline retailers.



By age group, it is segmented into 18-24, 25-34, 35-45, 45-56 and 56+. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (including South America and the Middle East and Africa).

