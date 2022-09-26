The global medical power supply market is projected to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Power Supply Market by Converter Type, Application, Manufacturing Type - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061736/?utm_source=GNW

The AC-DC power supply segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on the converter type, the global medical power supply market is segmented into AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies.The AC-DC power supply segment to hold the largest share of the global medical power supply market in 2022.



AC-DC power supplies are compatible with various diagnostic imaging devices, such as MRI and X-ray systems. Thus, the growing adoption of such systems in hospitals, diagnostics centers, ASCs, and other healthcare facilities is expected to support market growth.



The external power supply segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on architecture, the global medical power supply market is segmented into enclosed, open-frame, external, U-bracket, configurable, and encapsulated power supply.The external power supply segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.



The growing adoption of external power supplies for home healthcare applications is expected to drive the growth of the segment.



In terms of application, patient monitoring equipment segment held the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on the application, the medical power supply market is segmented into diagnostic imaging systems, patient monitoring equipment, home use and wearable medical equipment, implantable medical devices, dental equipment, surgical equipment, and other medical devices. The patient monitoring equipment segment held the largest share of the global medical power supply market in 2021, primarily due to the developing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries and increasing public-private funding for installing advanced patient monitoring equipment.



The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The APAC is home to seven of the most populous countries and over 60% of the global population.The sheer magnitude of the population coupled with strong economic indicators has created massive potential in the region.



Thus, medical device companies across the globe are focusing on entering and expanding in the APAC.With the escalating demand for healthcare services, medical devices play a key role in the overall market.



Development of diagnostic labs, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strict regulations for medical power supply (in countries like Japan, China, and India) to drive market in the region.



The prominent players in the medical power supply market are Advanced Energy Industries, Inc (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), SL Power Electronics (US), XP Power (Singapore), Bel Fuse Inc. (US), COSEL Co. Ltd. (Japan), FRIWO Gerätebau GmbH (Germany), SynQor, Inc. (US), GlobTek, Inc. (US), MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation (US), and Astrodyne TDI (US), among others.



This report studies the medical power supply market based on converter type, application, architecture, manufacturing type and region.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



