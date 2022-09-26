Fabry Disease Treatment Market to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fabry disease treatment market value is projected to cross USD 3.5 billion by 2030 , according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising emphasis on the advancement of genetic disease therapies will drive market expansion. Several biotech companies have been collaborating with healthcare organizations to design breakthrough disease treatment options. For example, 4D Molecular Therapeutics (4DMT) partnered with the NFDF (National Fabry Disease Foundation) to develop advanced treatments for Fabry disease patients.

Chaperones to emerge as a key treatment option for Fabry disease patients

Chaperone therapy segment accounted for 18% business share in 2021, given the increasing awareness regarding the use of active-site-specific chaperone 1-deoxygalactonojirimycin. This therapy can facilitate the folding of mutant GLA (α-galactosidase A) in the endoplasmic reticulum and increase its lysosomal residual activity. Moreover, the reduction of Gb3 (globotriaosylceramide) deposits is shown in lymphoblasts from Fabry disease patients with missense mutation GLA.

Rising elderly population to support the APAC industry development

Asia Pacific Fabry disease treatment market is poised to depict a CAGR of more than 10% through 2030, driven by the growing disease prevalence and awareness about its precise treatment. Due to the rising complications associated with the disease, and need for precise diagnosis and treatment, government bodies have also introduced varied initiatives. The report also reveals that the growing elderly population, which contributes to the target disease burden, will likely result in the expansion of Fabry disease treatment centers in the region.

Increase in product approvals from regulatory authorities to strengthen the industry landscape

Key players operating in the fabry disease treatment market are Takeda, Sanofi, Amicus Therapeutics, ISU Abaxis, and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, among other companies. These market participants are rapidly developing innovative products with approval from various regulatory bodies.

