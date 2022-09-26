Insights on the Medical Device Security Global Market to 2031 - Featuring CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, ClearDATA and GE Healthcare Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Security Market 2021-2031 by Component, Security Type, Device Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device security market will reach $ 18,526.3 million by 2031, growing by 11.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing demand for connected medical devices due to the aging population and the growth in chronic disease management, the widespread adoption of digital solutions for patient data collection and storage, the increasing instances of cyber-attacks and threats in the healthcare industry, advancing technologies such as IoT/cloud/AI, and the government regulations and need for compliance.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical device security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Solutions

3.2.1 Identity & Access Management (IAM)

3.2.2 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

3.2.3 Encryption

3.2.4 Disaster Recovery

3.2.5 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

3.2.6 Antivirus & Antimalware

3.2.7 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

3.2.8 Risk and Compliance Management

3.2.9 Other Solutions

3.3 Services

3.3.1 Implementation & Integration Service

3.3.2 Consulting & Training Service

3.3.3 Support & Maintenance service



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Security Type

4.1 Market Overview by Security Type

4.2 Endpoint Security

4.3 Network Security

4.4 Cloud Security

4.5 Application Security

4.6 Other Security Types



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Type

5.1 Market Overview by Device Type

5.2 Stationery Medical Devices

5.3 Internally Embedded Medical Devices

5.4 Wearable and External Medical Devices



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Market Overview by Deployment Mode

6.2 On-premise Medical Device Security

6.3 Cloud-based Medical Device Security



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Healthcare Providers

7.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

7.4 Other End Users



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

8.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Netherlands

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

CA Technologies, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ClearDATA

DXC Technology

FireEye (Symphony Technology Group)

Fortinet Inc.

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McAfee, LLC

Palo Alto Networks

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Zscaler, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf75mi

Attachment