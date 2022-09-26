North America is expected to dominate the global energy as a service market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022–2027

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Energy as a Service Market by Type End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05474999/?utm_source=GNW

The decreasing costs of solar PV are encouraging users to install these resources for generating electricity. These decreasing prices of the renewables and storage solutions have positively promoted the energy as a service approach as it is helping the utilities implement the same and helping various end-users reduce their energy costs. Also, with the price volatility found in today’s fossil fuels markets, unpredictable prices are costing the government substantially more than lower cost alternatives. For instance, solar power can be generated and used during peak times to offset the costly high-demand electricity mentioned above. The use of solar power can not only reduce the overall electricity usage but also helps avoid demand charges. Hence, all factors are making these options more viable and affordable.

The deployment of various renewable energy sources has its own technical and feasibility considerations.They also have some capacity constraints such as restricted supplies of basic raw material inputs, limitations on manufacturing capacity, competition for larger construction project management and equipment, and limited trained workforce.



Environment clearances and land acquisition have been the major issues for the delay in project execution.For instance, if a customer has already deployed smart lighting, an energy as a service provider could face trouble integrating the same with their platform for analyzing and automating the same using their proprietary platform.



Hence, there is a need for a streamlined business process, effective controls, and transparency. In addition, several diverse and emerging technologies, such as connected devices and monitoring platforms, need to communicate . seamlessly with each other to achieve energy cost savings through constant monitoring and automation.





The energy supply services segment, by type, is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2022 to 2027

There are three types of services are considered in the report energy supply services, operational and maintenance services and energy efficiency and optimization services.Energy supply services refer to the idea where a building’s energy requirements are taken care of by an outside company, typically utilities or service providers.



Energy supply services protect end-users from grid blackouts and weather extremes that would threaten the operations of a traditional grid connected commercial and industrial entities.In energy as a service operation, energy supply services are increasingly delivered through Energy Services Agreements (ESAs) that are performance-based contracts through which a service provider agrees to finance, develop, and deploy renewable energy projects for clients without any upfront capital expenditures.



In addition to this, consumers do not have any responsibility to maintain and upgrade the equipment.



The commercial segment, by end-user, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The end-user segment have two types includes commercial and industrial end-users.The commercial segment includes establishments such as healthcare, educational institutions, airports, data centers, leisure centers, warehouses, hotels, and others.



Electricity prices for the commercial sector are higher than the industrial sector.Hence, customers are looking for a solution that helps them implement energy-efficiency projects with no capital expenditure and validate energy savings.



Therefore, increase in the energy consumption demand and commercial energy prices is expected to drive the segment.



North America: The largest and the fastest growing region in the energy as a service market

North America is expected to dominate the global energy as a service market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022–2027.One of the major drivers for the energy as a service business model in the region is the ability to incorporate technology, analytics, and personalized services for end users.



North America’s electrical transmission infrastructure is not upgraded for modern threats and natural hazards. Energy as a service would provide the reliability and flexibility that would enable expanded use of electricity across the region without getting affected by threats and hazards.



The energy as a service market is dominated by major globally established players. The leading players in the energy as a service market are ENGIE (France), Enel X (Italy), Schneider Electric (France), Ameresco (US), Siemens (France), General Electric (US), Veolia (France), Honeywell (US), Centrica (Netherlands), Alpiq (Switzerland), WGL Energy (US), Orsted (Denmark), Bernhard Energy Solutions (US) and others.



