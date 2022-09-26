New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Matrix Metalloproteinase 9 (Gelatinase B or 92 kDa Type IV Collagenase or 92 kDa Gelatinase or MMP9 or EC 3.4.24.35) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319612/?utm_source=GNW

Out of which approximately 14 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The latest report Matrix Metalloproteinase 9 - Drugs In Development, 2022, outlays comprehensive information on the Matrix Metalloproteinase 9 (Gelatinase B or 92 kDa Type IV Collagenase or 92 kDa Gelatinase or MMP9 or EC 3.4.24.35) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



Matrix Metalloproteinase 9 (Gelatinase B or 92 kDa Type IV Collagenase or 92 kDa Gelatinase or MMP9 or EC 3.4.24.35) - Matrix metallopeptidase 9 (MMP-9) is a matrixin that belong to the zinc-metalloproteinases family. It plays an essential role in local proteolysis of the extracellular matrix and in leukocyte migration and bone osteoclastic resorption. MMP9 along with elastase, appears to be a regulatory factor in neutrophil migration across the basement membrane. MMP9 may play an important role in wound repair, angiogenesis and neovascularization. The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 1, 11 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 5 molecules, respectively.



Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System, Oncology, Dermatology, Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Immunology, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Ophthalmology, Respiratory, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders and Undisclosed which include indications Epilepsy, Neuropathic Pain (Neuralgia), Osteoarthritis Pain, Wounds, Acute Ischemic Stroke, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Atopic Dermatitis (Atopic Eczema), Burns, Cancer Pain, Chemotherapy Induced Pain, Crohn’s Disease (Regional Enteritis), Diabetic Neuropathy, Dupuytren Contracture, Fibrosis, Genital Herpes, Herpes Labialis (Oral Herpes), Herpes Zoster (Shingles), Herpetic Keratitis, Inflammation, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye), Liver Fibrosis, Melanoma, Metastatic Cancer, Metastatic Melanoma, Myocardial Infarction, Ocular Pain (Eye Pain), Opium (Opioid) Addiction, Pancreatic Islet Transplant Rejection, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Pulmonary Inflammation, Simplexvirus (HSV) Infections, Spinal Cord Injury and Unspecified.



Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Matrix Metalloproteinase 9 (Gelatinase B or 92 kDa Type IV Collagenase or 92 kDa Gelatinase or MMP9 or EC 3.4.24.35) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Driven by data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.



