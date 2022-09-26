MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global traffic management market size is projected to grow from USD 38.2 billion in 2022 to USD 68.8 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Traffic Management Market by Component, System, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944763/?utm_source=GNW



The increasing migration of people from rural areas to urban areas has increased exponentially in urban households owning cars.Combining this with the existing traffic infrastructures that cannot keep up with rapid growth is the main reason for traffic congestion.



Road transport is responsible for about 16% of manmade CO2 emissions.Road transportation is the biggest emitter of all Green House Gas (GHG) emissions, accounting for more than 70% of total Green House Gas (GHG) emissions since 2014.



The total number of cars and commercial vehicles on the road will nearly double by 2040. All these factors are driving government agencies, regulatory bodies, and technology providers to find solutions for better traffic management across cities.

The traffic management system enables users to plan their journey in advance, find the shortest route in a real-time situation, provide help on-demand during the journey, and reduce their carbon footprint.Capital investments by governments in megaprojects, such as smart cities and smart transport infrastructures, have gradually become slow-paced, hindering the development of the transportation sector.



The costs involved in the transformation of legacy systems are considerably high. The lack of participation from the private sector has made an impact on the current development projects.



The vehicle detection boards are projected to account for the largest share among display boards during the forecast period.

In the traffic management market, by display board type, the vehicle detection board segment is expected to hold the largest market size.Display boards give clear traffic information messages to the drivers.



These messages are easy to read and are important for drivers on fast, busy roads.Vehicle detection boards identify overweight vehicles moving toward overhead obstacles, such as bridges, tunnels, and other structures, and then warn the drivers individually.



The need for systems with extensive capabilities, accuracy, and versatility of different detection types, such as speed, vehicle counts, vehicle classification, stopped vehicle detection, wrong-way vehicles, accident detection, and more typical traffic data, such as occupancy, the gap between vehicles, queue detection will drive the segment growth.



The air quality sensors segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the traffic management market, by sensor type, the air quality sensors segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The air quality sensors are built into the infrastructure to measure weather data like rain intensity, humidity, air pressure and temperature as well as particulate matters (PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10) and harmful oxides such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide etc. Air quality sensors provide useful information about air pollution to take appropriate measures to mitigate the negative impact.



The route guidance and route optimization segment is estimated to record the largest share among solutions during the forecast period.

In the traffic management market, by solution, the route guidance and route optimization segment is estimated to record the largest share during the forecast period.Route optimization helps users to determine the best and most cost-efficient route for their travel.



The need for well-planned routes to help drivers spend less time driving, eventually reducing the fuel cost, will drive the market.



Europe is projected to record the largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to dominate the traffic management market and record the largest share during the forecast period.The European market has diverse business needs.



Similar to North America, enterprises in this region have strong technical expertise and bigger IT budgets.In addition, there are many traffic management vendors in this region.



Europe has a very conducive environment for implementing traffic management systems, as the government has planned investments to improve public transportation modes in this region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 20%, RoW - 15%



The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), SWARCO (Austria), Q-Free (Norway), Thales Group (France), PTV Group (Germany), Teledyne FLIR (US), Cubic (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Alibaba Cloud (China), TransCore (US), Chevron TM (England), Indra (Spain), LG CNS (South Korea), INRIX (England), Notraffic (Israel), Sensys Networks (US), Citilog (France), Bercman Technologies (Estonia), Valerann (Israel), Miovision (Canada), BlueSignal (South Korea), Telegra (Croatia), Oriux (US), Invarion (US), and Rekor (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the traffic management market.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the traffic management market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on component (solutions, hardware, and services), system (urban traffic management and control, adaptive traffic control system, journey time management system, predictive traffic modeling system, incident detection and location system, dynamic traffic management system) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall transportation management system market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

