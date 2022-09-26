New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319611/?utm_source=GNW

Out of which approximately 5 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.



Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) - Collagenase-3 (MMP13) is a member of the matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) family of neutral endopeptidases. It plays a role in the degradation of extracellular matrix proteins including fibrillar collagen, fibronectin, TNC and ACAN, wound healing, tissue remodeling, cartilage degradation, bone development, bone mineralization and ossification.



The report ’Collagenase 3 - Drugs In Development, 2022’ outlays comprehensive information on the Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.



It also reviews key players involved in Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 2 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Disease, Oncology, Respiratory and Toxicology which include indications Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis Pain, Allergic Asthma, Alphavirus Infections, Arthralgia (Joint Pain), Arthritis, Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Chikungunya Fever, Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure), Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Edema, Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I) (Hurler Syndrome ), Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) (Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome ), Multiple Myeloma (Kahler Disease), Myocardial Infarction and Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis.



Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.



Scope

- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.)

- The report reviews Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report assesses Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) targeted therapeutics



Reasons to Buy

- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.)

- Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Collagenase 3 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 13 or MMP13 or EC 3.4.24.) development landscape

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319611/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________