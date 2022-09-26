The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD 12.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tactical Communication Market by Application, Platform, Type, Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141081/?utm_source=GNW

These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has affected the tactical communication market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.

Ground: The dominating segment of the tactical communication market, by the platform “



Based on platform, the tactical communication market has been segmented into ground, airborne, naval, unmanned systems. The ground segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Manpacks: The fastest-growing segment of the tactical communication market, by type “



The manpacks type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth can be attributed due to the high rate of adoption of technologically advanced tactical communication components due to the ease of usage and maintenance.



Single Frequency: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the tactical communication market, by frequency “



The defense segment of the tactical communication market has been classified into a different frequency. The growth of the single frequency segment of the tactical communication market can be attributed to the increased use of various technologically advanced components for receiving the large set of data through signals from several parts of the world across multiple platforms.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace and tactical communication market.



The tactical communication market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the tactical communication market for the delivery of tactical data links and related systems and components, thus driving the growth of the tactical communication market in the region.



Major companies profiled in the report are Collins Aerospace (US), L3harris Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US), among others. (23 Companies)



