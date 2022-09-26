New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319610/?utm_source=GNW

Cathepsin L plays a major role in antigen processing, tumor invasion and metastasis, bone resorption, and turnover of intracellular and secreted proteins involved in growth regulation. Although commonly recognized as a lysosomal protease, cathepsin L is also secreted. The cathepsin L gene is activated by a variety of growth factors, tumor promoters, and second messengers. Cathepsin L promote tumor cell invasion and metastasis by catalyzing degradation of the interstitial matrix and basement membranes, thus allowing cancer cells to invade locally and metastasize to distant sites.



Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15) pipeline Target constitutes close to 7 molecules. Out of which approximately 7 molecules are developed by Companies. The molecules developed by companies in Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 2, 2 and 3 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Infectious Disease and Oncology which include indications Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Breast Cancer, Chagas Disease (American Trypanosomiasis), Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever), Head And Neck Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Marburgvirus Infections (Marburg Hemorrhagic Fever), Metastatic Prostate Cancer, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Osteosarcoma, Paramyxoviridae Infections and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).



The latest report Cathepsin L1 - Drugs In Development, 2022, outlays comprehensive information on the Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.



Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.



Scope

- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15)

- The report reviews Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report assesses Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Cathepsin L1 (Cathepsin L or Major Excreted Protein or CTSL or EC 3.4.22.15) targeted therapeutics



