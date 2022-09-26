Crew Energy To Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer operating in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia (“NE BC”), today announced that the Company will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference, which takes place virtually on September 28 and 29, 2022.



During the event, Mr. Dale Shwed, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crew, will be participating in a webcast presentation and conducting virtual one-on-one investor meetings. The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing starting at 7:00 am MT (9:00 am ET) on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and will be available for replay after that time at wsw.com/webcast/lytham6/cr.to/2123550 or on Crew’s website at crewenergy.com/investors/presentations/.

To arrange a virtual one-on-one meeting with management and learn more about Crew's ongoing successful execution of our two-year plan and responsible approach to development, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at wlythampartners.com/fall2022invreg/.

We look forward to engaging with the investment community through this event and to continue elevating our profile with outreach and proactive market communications. We invite you to visit our website at crewenergy.com for further information about Crew Energy and our ongoing progress.

About Crew

Crew is a growth-oriented natural gas and liquids producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development. The Company’s operations are exclusively located in northeast British Columbia and feature a vast Montney resource with a large contiguous land base in the Greater Septimus and Groundbirch areas in British Columbia, offering significant development potential over the long-term. Crew has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR” and on the OTCQB in the US under ticker “CWEGF”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: