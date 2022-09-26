PlanSource Emerges into Employee Engagement Category with New Workplace Engagement Product

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, has emerged into the employee engagement space with a new product called The Source, releasing on September 30, 2022.



According to Gallup, “disengaged employees can cost companies $450 – 550B in lost productivity.” While benefits administration platforms help employees make benefit decisions and successfully enroll, there is a clear gap in engagement and utilization after the fact. Additionally, there are many other important company-wide initiatives that HR teams also struggle to engage employees in. The Source is designed to truly maximize the value of a benefits package and other critical HR efforts to drive healthier, happier outcomes for employees and their families.

Employers continue to invest millions in benefits, while employees only spend 15 minutes a year enrolling and shopping for them. Most benefits administration platforms only assist employees in choosing their benefits but do little to help them understand and maximize how they are used. That, coupled with the fact that turnover rates have hit an unprecedented height, many HR teams are searching for a way to increase employee engagement not only during open enrollment but also year-round.

While benefits administration is the core of what PlanSource does, surrounding that are the features and components necessary to truly maximize the value of employers’ benefits package. For HR teams, The Source will help increase retention by showcasing company initiatives and benefits in a way that is easily accessible to employees. The Source can be a mobile command center for HR leaders to communicate to employees through push notifications, text messages and assigned tasks, so employees know what’s going on and what actions they need to take. HR leaders have consistently added new benefits and initiatives throughout the last few years to attract and retain talent, make the most of those investments by giving employees easy access to enroll and utilize their total rewards package.

The Source is a convenient and familiar experience for employees where they can shop and enroll in their benefits, access important HR documents, and stay in tune with company initiatives year-round. Employees will see an employer-branded homepage that is customized for their company with news and updates, have access to single sign-on integrations to specific carriers and solutions, and receive push notifications, so they never miss out on anything.

“I am thrilled to bring a groundbreaking product like The Source to the market. Our customers and partners have expressed the need for a solution to not only be able to help employees engage in their benefits but also be able to enroll in them, utilize them and ultimately increase the ROI on offering those benefits to their employees,” said Tom Signorello, Chief Executive Officer at PlanSource. “Benefits are just one piece of the puzzle, employees need access to everything happening in the workplace, and The Source will deliver that by allowing HR teams the ability to brand our offering, add company news, initiatives and send push notifications to reach their employees where they are.”

To learn more about The Source, join the upcoming webinar How to Improve and Enhance your Employee Engagement on September 28 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.