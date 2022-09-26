Codex DNA Showcases Next Generation Automated Synthetic Biology Workstation at World of Technology & Science in Utrecht, Netherlands

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, will showcase its recently released BioXp™ 9600 system at the World of Technology & Science conference which begins tomorrow in Utrecht, Netherlands. The BioXp™ 9600 system will be showcased at the Codex DNA booth in Hall 7 number A091.



The BioXp™ 9600 system, a next-generation high throughput platform that builds biology overnight and at the push of a button empowering scientists to accelerate discovery of new vaccines and biologics, is the third release on the powerful and versatile BioXp™ platform.

The fully automated BioXp™ system enables scientists to overcome process limitations created by the turnaround time, cost, or complexity of alternative means of building or acquiring DNA and mRNA. The BioXp™ system provides over-night, automated synthesis of genes, clones, DNA libraries, and mRNA, enabling users to more tightly integrate design and build cycles, driving greater productivity and reducing time to answer.

The BioXp™ 9600 system expands on the capability of the award-winning BioXp™ platform, offering greater throughput, performance, and versatility in workflow capability. The state-of-the art automation design combined with proprietary Gibson Assembly and error correction methods enable turnkey synthesis, assembly and cloning of up to 96 unique sequences in a single overnight run. With innovative high-throughput sample processing, this system boosts throughput, turnaround time and productivity while maintaining a benchtop footprint, so researchers can eliminate synthesis bottlenecks, retain control of their high-throughput discovery workflows, and advance seamlessly from design to testing in a matter of days.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

Codex DNA, the Codex DNA logo, Gibson Assembly, BioXp, and RapidAMP are trademarks of Codex DNA Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Codex DNA’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Codex DNA’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in Codex DNA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Codex DNA subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Codex DNA undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

Charlie Schmidt

Sr. Director of Marketing

charlie@codexdna.com