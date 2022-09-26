The Global Bring your own Device (BYOD) Market is expected to grow by $ 69.07 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bring your own Device (BYOD) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320625/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the bring your own device (BYOD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced hardware cost for enterprises, rising smartphone penetration, and increasing employee satisfaction and productivity.

The bring your own device (BYOD) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The bring your own device (BYOD) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Energy and utilities

• Government

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of BYOD in SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the bring your own device (BYOD) market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of internet users via devices and the increasing adoption of 5G and IoT technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bring your own device (BYOD) market covers the following areas:

• Bring your own device (BYOD) market sizing

• Bring your own device (BYOD) market forecast

• Bring your own device (BYOD) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bring your own device (BYOD) market vendors that include 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd, ALE International, BlackBerry Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., HCS Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., Miradore Oy, Mitsogo Inc, Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the bring your own device (BYOD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

