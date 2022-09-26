New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Histone Deacetylase 6 (Protein Phosphatase 1 Regulatory Subunit 90 or HDAC6 or EC 3.5.1.98) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319608/?utm_source=GNW

5.1.98) pipeline Target constitutes close to 53 molecules. Out of which approximately 44 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.



Histone Deacetylase 6 (Protein Phosphatase 1 Regulatory Subunit 90 or HDAC6 or EC 3.5.1.98) - Histone deacetylase 6 is an enzyme encoded by the HDAC6 gene. Histone deacetylation gives a tag for epigenetic repression and plays an important role in transcriptional regulation, cell cycle progression and developmental events. Histone deacetylases plays a central role in microtubule-dependent cell motility via deacetylation of tubulin. It is involved in the MTA1-mediated epigenetic regulation of ESR1 expression in breast cancer. It plays a key role in the degradation of misfolded proteins. It acts as an adapter that recognizes polyubiquitinated misfolded proteins and target them to the aggresome, facilitating their clearance by autophagy.



The report ’Histone Deacetylase 6 - Drugs In Development, 2022’ outlays comprehensive information on the Histone Deacetylase 6 (Protein Phosphatase 1 Regulatory Subunit 90 or HDAC6 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.



It also reviews key players involved in Histone Deacetylase 6 (Protein Phosphatase 1 Regulatory Subunit 90 or HDAC6 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 6, 4, 1, 27 and 6 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 7 and 2 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Central Nervous System, Genetic Disorders, Immunology, Toxicology, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Infectious Disease, Musculoskeletal Disorders and Undisclosed which include indications Multiple Myeloma (Kahler Disease), Melanoma, Solid Tumor, Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), Alzheimer’s Disease, Breast Cancer, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type II, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Colorectal Cancer, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma), Multiple Sclerosis, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Colon Cancer, Follicular Lymphoma, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Leukemia, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Anal Cancer, Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Autoimmune Disorders, B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Basal Cell Carcinoma (Basal Cell Epithelioma), Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma), Burkitt Lymphoma, Cervical Cancer, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type I A, CNS Lymphoma, Crohn’s Disease (Regional Enteritis), Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, Diabetic Neuropathic Pain, Diastolic Heart Failure, Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Distal Symmetric Polyneuropathy, Fibrosis, Gastric Cancer, Gliosarcoma, Head And Neck Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma, High-Grade Glioma, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer, Huntington Disease, Liver Cancer, Lung Adenocarcinoma, Lupus Nephritis, Lymphoma, Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma, Metastatic Melanoma, Mycosis Fungoides, Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Myeloproliferative Disorders, Neuroblastoma, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Neurology, Neuropathic Pain (Neuralgia), Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma, NUT Midline Carcinoma (NMC or Nuclear Protein in Testis Midline Carcinoma), Pediatric Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, Penile Cancer, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Rectal Cancer, Recurrent Medulloblastoma, Rett Syndrome, Sepsis, Small-Cell Lung Cancer, Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma), Tauopathies, Ulcerative Colitis, Unspecified, Unspecified B-Cell Lymphomas, Unspecified Cancer and Vulvar Cancer.



