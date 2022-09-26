New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319607/?utm_source=GNW

Histone deacetylases act via the formation of large multiprotein complexes. It participates in the regulation of transcription through its binding with the zinc-finger transcription factor YY1. This protein can also down-regulate p53 function and thus modulate cell growth and apoptosis.



Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) pipeline Target constitutes close to 20 molecules. Out of which approximately 17 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, IND/CTA Filed and Preclinical stages are 1, 1, 4, 1 and 10 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 3 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Central Nervous System, Gastrointestinal, Infectious Disease and Musculoskeletal Disorders which include indications Breast Cancer, Melanoma, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma), Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Burkitt Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancer, Follicular Lymphoma, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Negative Breast Cancer (HER2- Breast Cancer), Mycosis Fungoides, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Pediatric Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), Anal Cancer, Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL), Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL)/Immunoblastic Lymphadenopathy, Basal Cell Carcinoma (Basal Cell Epithelioma), Bladder Cancer, Bone Disorders, Cervical Cancer, CNS Lymphoma, Colon Cancer, Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, Drug Addiction, Gliosarcoma, Head And Neck Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Hematological Tumor, High-Grade Glioma, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS), Kidney Cancer (Renal Cell Cancer), Liver Cancer, Liver Fibrosis, Lung Adenocarcinoma, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma, Metastatic Breast Cancer, Metastatic Melanoma, Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC), Natural Killer Cell Lymphomas, Neuroblastoma, Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, NUT Midline Carcinoma (NMC or Nuclear Protein in Testis Midline Carcinoma), Ovarian Cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, Penile Cancer, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Prostate Cancer, Rectal Cancer, Recurrent Medulloblastoma, Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Solid Tumor, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Transitional Cell Cancer (Urothelial Cell Cancer), Unspecified B-Cell Lymphomas, Ureter Cancer, Urethral Cancer and Vulvar Cancer.



The latest report Histone Deacetylase 3 - Drugs In Development, 2022, outlays comprehensive information on the Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.



Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.



Scope

- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98)

- The report reviews Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report assesses Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics



Reasons to Buy

- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98)

- Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Histone Deacetylase 3 (SMAP45 or RPD3 2 or HDAC3 or EC 3.5.1.98) development landscape

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________