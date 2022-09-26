The Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market is expected to grow by $ 34.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320620/?utm_source=GNW

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing millennial population is more inclined toward convenience foods, high demand for artisan baked products, and ready-to-Eat products demand.

The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cakes

• Pastries

• Sweet pies



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for sugar-free bakery products as one of the prime reasons driving the cake, pastries, and sweet pies market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for vegan cakes and pastries and frozen bakery products gaining traction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market covers the following areas:

• Cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market sizing

• Cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market forecast

• Cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market vendors that include American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla, BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co, Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dan Cake AS, Edeka Zentrale Stiftung, and Co. KG, Euro Patisserie, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Premier Foods Plc, WW International Inc., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., and Yildiz Holding AS. Also, the cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

