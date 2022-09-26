Insights on the Polyethylene Insulation Materials Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Borealis, AkzoNobel, Lyondellbasell Industries and 3H Vinacom

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Insulation Materials Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyethylene insulation material market was valued at $15.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $26.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.



Polyethylene is one of the commonly used polymers and is synthesized chemically from ethylene. Polyethylene insulation materials, such as wires & cables and packaging & goods, are used in industries. It has a low dielectric constant, which makes the polymer a good insulator. In addition, its high resistance to moisture helps in the manufacturing of wires & cables. Polyethylene insulation materials are also used for packaging purposes and in the production of consumer goods, which includes electronic goods and machineries.



The use of polyethylene products as insulators is expected to increase owing to the burgeoning global population and growth of emerging economies. Wire & cable sector is expected to grow rapidly due to increase in demand from power, telecommunication, and real estate sectors in the emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia, which boosts insulation polyethylene market.

Asia-Pacific's consumer goods sector represents a bright spot for insulation polyethylene market during the forecast period. Fluctuations in raw material prices and stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory bodies on the use of polyethylene owing to its harmful effects on the environment may hamper the market growth.



On the basis of resin type, the polyethylene insulation materials market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is fragmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and others. By application, the market is segmented into wires & cables, packaging, consumer goods, pipes & fittings, roof & wall insulation, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players that operate in the global polyethylene insulation material market include The DOW Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Borealis AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., 3H Vinacom Co., Ltd., Exxonmobil Chemical Company, Inc., Falcone Specialities AG, Hanwha Chemical, and Polyone Corporation.



Impact of COVID-19

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, transport limitations were implemented resulted in reduced industrial production and disrupted supply chains, which affected global economic growth by a substantial proportion, severely impacted market growth.

The companies have not earned any profit as a result of the work stoppage and not only the companies lost money however they were losing suppliers who are providing the required materials to various companies to be used in construction sector, all those suppliers have also faced huge losses.

Furthermore, due to social distancing norms during COVID-19, the manufacturing companies were working with limited workforce; thus, negatively impacted the production and construction processes.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the polyethylene insulation materials market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing polyethylene insulation materials market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the polyethylene insulation materials market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global polyethylene insulation materials market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Market Share Analysis



CHAPTER 4: POLYETHYLENE INSULATION MATERIALS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: POLYETHYLENE INSULATION MATERIALS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Wires and Cables

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Packaging

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Consumer Goods

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Pipes and Fittings

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Roof and wall insulation

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: POLYETHYLENE INSULATION MATERIALS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Saint Gobain S.A.

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 BASF SE

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Sika AG

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Evonik Industries AG

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Exxonmobil Chemical Company, Inc.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 The DOW Chemical Company

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Arkema Group

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 AkzoNobel N.V

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Solvay SA

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Polyone Corporation

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



