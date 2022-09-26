The Global Firewall as a Service Market is expected to grow by $ 1.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Firewall as a Service Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320618/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the firewall as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for network security and privacy, increasing IT security budgets, and the need to adhere to regulatory requirements.

The firewall as a service market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The firewall as a service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Education

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of cloud-based services as one of the prime reasons driving the firewall as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of alliances and partnerships and an increase in spending on retail security systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the firewall as a service market covers the following areas:

• Firewall as a service market sizing

• Firewall as a service market forecast

• Firewall as a service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading firewalls as a service market vendors that include AlgoSec Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., FireMon LLC, Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Skybox Security Inc., SonicWall Inc., Sophos Ltd., Spitfire Technology Group, Vocus Group Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Also, the firewall as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

