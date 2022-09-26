Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Report 2022: Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi & Others

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumococcal Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pneumococcal vaccine market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.32% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children under 2-5 years of age are at a high risk of developing pneumococcal disease. This, in confluence with the escalating number of birth rates and the growing concerns among parents about the health of their children, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth.
Additionally, the increasing geriatric population is contributing to the market growth. This can also be accredited to the contagiousness of the disease, which can cause severe complications in older adults.
Furthermore, the rising number of smokers and individuals living with chronic health conditions is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in infant routine immunization by governing agencies of numerous countries is anticipated to propel the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Vaccine Type:
- Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine
- Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine
Breakup by Product Type:
- Prevnar 13
- Synflorix
- Pneumovax 23
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Distribution Partner Companies
- Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO)
- Government Authorities
Breakup by End User:
- Pediatrics
- Adults
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
