The Global Upholstered Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 15.96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period

04% during the forecast period. Our report on the upholstered furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing influence of different retailing channels, growing demand for premium furniture, and the rising popularity of multi-functional upholstered furniture.

The upholstered furniture market analysis includes the distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The upholstered furniture market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic upholstered furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the upholstered furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in M&A activities and technological innovations in upholstered furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the upholstered furniture market covers the following areas:

• Upholstered furniture market sizing

• Upholstered furniture market forecast

• Upholstered furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading upholstered furniture market vendors that include Ashcomm LLC, Bassett Furniture Industries, Century Furniture LLC, Craftmaster Furniture Inc., DELTA furnishers, DFS Furniture PLC, Ekornes Ltd., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Hooker Furniture Corp., Hughes Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Intermountain Furniture Manufacturing, LaZBoy Inc., LEEINDUSTRIES.COM LLC, Mayo Manufacturing Corp., Norwalk Custom Order Furniture LLC, Palliser Furniture Ltd., Rowe Fine Furniture Inc., Sherrill Furniture, and ShowroomSoftware. Also, the upholstered furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

