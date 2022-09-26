New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Histone Deacetylase 1 (HDAC1 or EC 3.5.1.98) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319602/?utm_source=GNW

Out of which approximately 30 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.



Histone Deacetylase 1 (HDAC1 or EC 3.5.1.98) - Histone deacetylase 1 is an enzyme encoded by the HDAC1 gene. The protein encoded by this gene belongs to the histone deacetylase family and is a component of the histone deacetylase complex. It also interacts with retinoblastoma tumor-suppressor protein and this complex is a key element in the control of cell proliferation and differentiation. Together with metastasis-associated protein-2 MTA2, it deacetylates p53 and modulates its effect on cell growth and apoptosis. It plays an important role in transcriptional regulation, cell cycle progression and developmental events.



The report ’Histone Deacetylase 1 - Drugs In Development, 2022’ outlays comprehensive information on the Histone Deacetylase 1 (HDAC1 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.



It also reviews key players involved in Histone Deacetylase 1 (HDAC1 or EC 3.5.1.98) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 2, 7, 1, 1, 15 and 3 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 6 and 1 molecules, respectively.



Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Central Nervous System, Genetic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Immunology, Infectious Disease and Musculoskeletal Disorders which include indications Breast Cancer, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Melanoma, Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), Follicular Lymphoma, Mycosis Fungoides, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Burkitt Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancer, Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, Essential Thrombocythemia, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Negative Breast Cancer (HER2- Breast Cancer), Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Pediatric Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF), Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, Unspecified B-Cell Lymphomas, Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), Alzheimer’s Disease, Anal Cancer, Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL), Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL)/Immunoblastic Lymphadenopathy, B-Cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia), Basal Cell Carcinoma (Basal Cell Epithelioma), Becker Muscular Dystrophy, Beta Thalassaemia, Bladder Cancer, Blood Cancer, Bone Disorders, Cervical Cancer, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type II, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), CNS Lymphoma, Cognitive Disorders, Colon Cancer, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Gallbladder Cancer, Gliosarcoma, Head And Neck Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Hematological Tumor, Hemoglobinopathies, High-Grade Glioma, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS), Ischemia Reperfusion Injury, Kidney Cancer (Renal Cell Cancer), Liver Fibrosis, Lung Adenocarcinoma, Lung Cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma, Metastatic Breast Cancer, Metastatic Melanoma, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC), Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Myelofibrosis, Natural Killer Cell Lymphomas, Neuroblastoma, Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, NUT Midline Carcinoma (NMC or Nuclear Protein in Testis Midline Carcinoma), Ovarian Cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, Penile Cancer, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL), Polycythemia Vera, Post-Essential Thrombocythemia Myelofibrosis (Post-ET MF), Prostate Cancer, Rectal Cancer, Recurrent Medulloblastoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Rhabdomyosarcoma, Sezary Syndrome, Sickle Cell Disease, Skin Cancer, Small-Cell Lung Cancer, Solid Tumor, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, T-Cell Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia), T-Cell Lymphomas, Transitional Cell Cancer (Urothelial Cell Cancer), Unspecified Cancer, Unspecified Central Nervous System Disorders, Ureter Cancer, Urethral Cancer and Vulvar Cancer.



