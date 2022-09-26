Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 1116 - RIKV 23 0118

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 22 1116RIKV 23 0118
Settlement Date 09/28/202209/28/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 10,30014,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.156/6.25498.051/6.389
Total Number of Bids Received 1312
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,30014,000
Total Number of Successful Bids 1312
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1312
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.156/6.25498.051/6.389
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.197/5.94798.171/5.988
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.156/6.25498.051/6.389
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.179/6.08298.091/6.255
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.197/5.94798.171/5.988
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.156/6.25498.051/6.389
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.179/6.08298.091/6.255
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.00