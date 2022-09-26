|Series
|RIKV 22 1116
|RIKV 23 0118
|Settlement Date
|09/28/2022
|09/28/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|10,300
|14,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.156
|/
|6.254
|98.051
|/
|6.389
|Total Number of Bids Received
|13
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,300
|14,000
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.156
|/
|6.254
|98.051
|/
|6.389
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.197
|/
|5.947
|98.171
|/
|5.988
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.156
|/
|6.254
|98.051
|/
|6.389
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.179
|/
|6.082
|98.091
|/
|6.255
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.197
|/
|5.947
|98.171
|/
|5.988
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.156
|/
|6.254
|98.051
|/
|6.389
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.179
|/
|6.082
|98.091
|/
|6.255
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.00
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 1116 - RIKV 23 0118
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND