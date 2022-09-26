Global Chemical Protective Gloves Market Size to USD 4.11 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 6.30%: Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, USA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chemical Protective Gloves Market Size is expected to be worth USD 2.13 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach up to USD 4.11 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% from 2021 to 2030, as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Global industry development will be fueled by increased occupational hazards in the mining, healthcare, construction, chemical, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors as well as growing worker safety awareness. 18% of all concrete injuries are punctures, cuts, or lacerations. Most workplaces that deal with glass, metal, and other sharp edges have witnessed a rise in product use.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1141

Glove manufacturers are enhancing their local manufacturing capacities to address crucial applications in the healthcare, agriculture, energy, and F&B industries during the coronavirus epidemic due to the high costs associated with transporting products abroad. By the end of the assessment period, it is anticipated that the market for chemical protective gloves would have grown significantly in value. Conventional latex gloves, however, only provide minimal defense against harmful substances. Therefore, manufacturers ought to become adept at creating heavy-duty, industrial-grade latex gloves that are resistant to dangerous chemicals and are perfect for lab applications. Polyvinyl chloride chemical-resistant gloves with full-dip PVC coating and liner supported gloves are helping businesses diversify their sources of income.

Rapid industrialization has led to significant growth in the chemical, manufacturing, food, transportation, and pharmaceutical sectors. This is encouraging for the market for chemical protection gloves. Manufacturers of chemical protective gloves and other market competitors are increasingly concentrating on technical advancements, which provide tremendous opportunities in the global business. Chemical protective glove technology has advanced significantly with the advent of PI-KARE Technology by Ansell. By using safe chemical accelerators instead of conventional chemical accelerators, which are known to trigger Type IV chemical allergies and sensitivities, the risk of allergic responses involving the skin is decreased.

Due to the rising demand for disposable gloves as a result of rising R&D spending in various applications in the United States, the disposable segment has dominated the market share of the global market for chemical protective gloves in 2020. Due to the increasing usage of latex gloves in the healthcare, food and beverage, oil and gas, and other industries, the latex segment has captured the lion's share of the market share of the worldwide chemical protective gloves market in 2020. Due to the enormous supply and wide variety of outlets, including retail stores and hypermarkets, among others, the offline sector will hold the lion's share of the worldwide chemical protection gloves market in 2020.

For the course of the projected period, the market for chemical protection gloves is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR. To improve their sources of income, manufacturers are creating new chemical and impact-resistant gloves. Suppliers of industrial supplies and equipment are developing a wide range of products, including chemical- and impact-resistant gloves with a polymer outside the glove to protect against harmful chemicals and provide protection against injuries caused by falling items.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 95 market data tables and figures & charts from the report Global Chemical Protective Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Reusable, and Disposable), By Material (Nitrile, Butyl, Latex, Neoprene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030 in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1141

Manufacturers of chemically resistant antistatic gloves, chemically resistant gloves with insulation for cold weather, and chemically resistant gloves with heat resistance are expanding their production capacities. More CE-rated heat-resistant nitrile gloves with an acrylic lining and a fully dipped nitrile coating are now readily available.

The market is divided into disposable and durable product categories. Additional categories for disposable gloves include those for handling chemicals, sterile environments, general use, surgery, and others. Mechanical gloves, chemical handling gloves, thermal/flame retardant gloves, and others are subcategories of durable gloves. Due to the expanding product demand in the medical, automotive, oil & gas, chemical, food processing, and pharmaceutical industries, disposable gloves now dominate the market and are expected to do so for the foreseeable future. The industry trend will be aided by growing worries about skin illnesses, particularly in the industrial area, and rising awareness of worker safety and health. The market may benefit from technological advancement coupled with the availability of specially designed gloves catering to particular enterprises. The disposable glove market in the healthcare, research lab, and pharmaceutical industries may experience growth due to stringent government restrictions regulating the safety of doctors and other hospital employees. Health professionals claim that latex or nitrile rubber disposable gloves help protect against coronavirus.

In the company's OGRE series, three cut-resistant gloves were introduced and released by Coroda Safety in January 2020. A high-performance glove called the NEW CORDOVA-CRX is made for demanding tasks requiring grip strength, impact protection, and cut prevention. A high-performance polyethylene designed fibre is a feature of different CORDOVA CRX fibre variants that provides enhanced levels of comfort and cut resistance.

Due to the existence of several domestic and foreign producers, the global protective gloves market is extremely fragmented and competitive. Ansell, Top Glove, Honeywell International, 3M, and Hartalega Holdings Berhad are the five biggest companies in the sector. To improve their company and product portfolio in the value chain, the majority of industrial participants are growing their businesses through alliances such as partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1141

The primary producers of gloves are manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The majority of glove manufacturers have their factories in nations with relatively low labour costs. Additionally, in response to consumer demand for more environmentally friendly products, manufacturers and distributors are assuming responsibility for obtaining more recyclable and sustainable materials for end-use sectors. Additionally, manufacturers are implementing a variety of laws and standards that will advance the industry without endangering the health and safety of employees. Accidents result in significant losses in terms of lawsuits, fatalities, expenses, infrastructure damage, lost productivity, and compensation for families. Companies are concentrating on managing safety solutions by putting preventative measures into place to reduce such mishaps, which is driving up product demand.

The market for protective gloves in North America was assessed at USD 8.08 billion in 2021 as a result of rising health consciousness and legislation requiring the use of safety gloves in various industries. The region has adopted the product as a result of strict regulatory rules protecting the worker's health security. To prevent any form of unintentional health harm, the National Safety Council (NSC) and the U.S. Department of Labor encouraged the use of protective measures in high health risk areas. Protective gloves are rated according to a consistent numeric rating system in accordance with the American National Standard for Hand Protection (ANSI/ISEA 105) for thermal, mechanical, chemical, and other types of gloves. In order to prevent any inadvertent loss, these laws are required in the major businesses, which is driving up demand for safety gloves in the area. Disposable protective gloves have become more popular as the prevalence of various pandemics including the coronavirus, Ebola, swine flu, and others has increased.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED: Huihong (NANTONG) Safety Products Co., Ltd (China) Ansell Ltd. (Australia) Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia) Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia) 3M (U.S.) Superior Gloves (U.S.) Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia) Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.) DIPPED PRODUCTS PLC (Sri Lanka) Globus (Shetland) Ltd. (U.K.) Uvex Group (Germany) PIP Global (U.S.) Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) Showa Glove Co. (U.S.) Towa Corporation (Japan) Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia) ATG- Intelligent Glove Solutions (Sri Lanka) Lalan Group (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka) Jiangsu Hanvo Safety Product Co., Ltd. (China) QS Safety (China) and Etc.

Browse Related Report

Global SBS Waterproof Membrane Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Fiberglass Reinforced (G Type) and Polyster Reinforced (PY Type)); By Application (Residential and Commercial); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/sbs-waterproof-membrane-market

Global Air Purifying Respirators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Half, Full Face Mask), By Application (Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Fire Services, Petrochemical/Chemical, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Mining & Others), By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/air-purifying-respirators-market

Global Aluminum Caps & Closures Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, by Product Type (Roll-on pilfer-proof caps, Easy open end lids, Non-refillable closures), End-Use Sector (Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Food, Home & personal care): By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/aluminum-caps-closures-market

Global Stainless Steel Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Austenitic stainless steel, ferritic stainless steel, duplex stainless steel Martensitic Stainless Steel, Precipitation Hardening Stainless Steel, and Others), By Product (Flat, Long, and Others), By Application (metal product, electric machinery construction automotive parts, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/stainless-steel-market

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report By roduct (Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation), By Application (Industrial, Commercial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/atmospheric-water-generator-market

Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Polyvinylidene Difluoride, Polyester, Laminating Coating, Oxide Film, and Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Advertising Board, Railways & Others): By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, The UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/aluminum-composite-panels-market

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us