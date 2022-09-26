Global Luxury Car Rental Market Size Worth 84.3 Billion by 2030 at a 6.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Luxury Car Rental Market Size, Trends and Insights By Rental Type (Business, Leisure), By Mode Of Booking (Offline, Online), By Rental Length (Short Term, Long Term), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Luxury Car Rental Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 52.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 84.3 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The preference for renting these luxury cars over normal cards is expected to grow in the coming years. Digitization has been one of the major reasons for the growth of this market. Just like any other industry, digitization has played an important role in the growth of the luxury car renting market.





Luxury Car Rental Market Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow well during the forecast period. This region has dominated the market in the past with the highest Luxury Car Rental market share in terms of revenue. The segment is expected to grow well in the coming years as there is a growing preference among consumers for renting luxury cars over buying these luxury cars.

About 38% of the world's population resides in the countries like India and China. These are located in the Asia Pacific region, due to which market growth is expected to be well in this region. Many different billionaires are residing in the Asia Pacific region, and this number will continue to grow during the forecast period.

About 1149 billionaires currently reside in the Asia Pacific region, demanding these luxury cars on a rental basis. Renting luxury cars is one of the emerging businesses in the Asia Pacific region due to increased trends.

In Japan, the demand for these luxury cars is growing due to the increase in the affluent people who travel for business purposes. Apart from the Asia Pacific region North American region is also expected to grow well in the coming year. The North American region has a good demand for renting luxury cars; although the market suffered during the pandemic, it is still expected to grow well in the coming years.

Many lucrative opportunities are provided for the growth of this market in the North American region due to the number of discounts on renting these luxury cars on a short-term basis. People have a subscription to these vehicles for some time.





Luxury Car Rental Market Dynamics

Drivers

Digitization in this industry will drive market growth in the coming years. Consumers are adopting autonomous vehicles on a large scale. All the market players are offering various discounts for their services which will help increase the bookings for renting luxury cars. Most companies are focusing on providing autonomous vehicles to improve their profitability. Autonomous vehicles have helped improve the customer experience.

The companies are provided luxury cars on a rental basis and are adopting software to improve their operations and services. Increased adoption of this software will help enhance the efficiency of these organizations. this software's extremely beneficial as it provides a platform for managing the payment and reports generated, and it also helps optimize the fleet.

Restraints

A large deposit is taken from the person seeking a luxury car for rent. It varies between 2500 U.S. dollars to 50,000 U.S. dollars. There are other factors, like the installation of GPS devices through the organization, as it helps keep track of the car in case of any issues. Apart from using GPS devices and acquiring awesome safety deposits, these companies also seek financial information about the person taking the car for rent.

These organizations ensure that the person has some insurance period; this insurance shall help pay off the liability if something goes wrong. The premium for this insurance for the car happens to be high. All of these factors are restraining the growth of the market.

Luxury Car Rental Market Opportunities

Constant technological advancements have provided better opportunities for business expansion in the coming years. Using various software and automation in these luxury cars has improved customer satisfaction. The use of applications has made bookings easy and reliable. All of these factors will escalate the market growth in the coming years.





Luxury Car Rental Market Challenges

There's not much awareness regarding the availability of such facilities, and this is expected to challenge the market in the coming years. When it comes to the developing nations of the world, these facilities are not available on a large scale, and it does not offer many options in terms of the models of the cars and the competitors.

Luxury Car Rental Market Report Highlights

Based on the type of rental maximum bookings and business will be generated through the business sector. The business segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to increased travel for meetings. These cars are rented for the top executives in an organization.

There's a growing demand for luxury cars on a rental basis for leisure purposes. When it comes to various occasions' people, want to rent luxury cars to match the occasion and portray their status.

Luxury Car Rental Market Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 52.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 84.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Aviz Budget, Goldcar, Enterprise Holdings, Hertz, Localiza, Sixt, Fox Rent a Car, Movida, Unidas, eHi car Services, and Others Key Segment By Rental Type, Mode Of Booking, Rental Length, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Luxury Car Rental Market Recent developments

In the year 2021 GoAir formed a partnership with Eco Europcar this partnership aims at launching the services for renting cars across 100 different locations in India there this will also be inclusive of 25 airports.

Key Market Players in the Luxury Car Rental Market

Aviz Budget

Goldcar

Enterprise Holdings

Hertz

Localiza

Sixt

Fox Rent a Car

Movida

Unidas

eHi car Services

Segments covered in the report

By Rental Type

Business

Leisure

By Mode of Booking

Offline

Online

By Rental Length

Short term

Long term

By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of the World

