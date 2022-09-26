Global Ursolic Acid Market Report 2022: Wide Applications of Ursolic Acid Nanoparticles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ursolic Acid Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ursolic acid market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.02% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$5.218 billion in 2027, from US$3.703 billion in 2020. Ursolic Acid is a triterpene acid that is present in many types of plants like prunes, hawthorn, thyme, oregano, lavender, cranberries, apples, and others.

This type of acid contains a substantial number of healthy and nutritious properties, which include antioxidant, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. There have been various research and studies conducted to develop ursolic acid extracts and their use in different types of food products as well as for pharmaceutical purposes.

It was identified as having muscle atrophy in 2015. A study was conducted where it was discovered that supplementation with ursolic acid on mice on a maximum fat diet enhanced muscle strength and mass, glucose tolerance, reduced white adipose tissue, and promoted brown adipose tissue deposition. This suggests that ursolic acid would be an effective and excellent nutrient requirement to counteract age-related changes in metabolic derangements and body composition. Ursolic acid also has anti-depressant properties and enhances the formation of ceramics in human skin.



Ursolic Acid Supplements for Fat Reduction and Muscle Mass Gain

Ursolic Acid is known for its body recomposition properties. This has led to a surge in the R&D of ursolic acid capsules and supplements for the enhancement of muscle mass and fat reduction. Therefore, health-conscious and fitness-enthusiastic consumers are opting for ursolic acid-related supplements and products. There is also great potential for the market to target athletes and sportspeople to register substantial demand in the coming years. Manufacturers and producers have been diversifying their product portfolio and distribution channels to tap this promising market. There has been growth in revenue from online and e-commerce platforms, and these platforms will have a major share in the coming years.



There is significant demand for ursolic acid capsules because of various health benefits The high generality of cardiovascular diseases in humans has propelled the demand for ursolic acid capsules. Major companies have been developing and exploring opportunities to manufacture and produce capsules for different types of functions. Labrada Nutrition, one of the major players in the market, has been providing ursolic acid capsules to support cardiovascular health, fat loss, and lean muscle, which makes it beneficial for athletes and dieters of all age categories.

The capsule also helps in the reduction of blood sugar levels and body fat. It also helps in the enhancement of joint and bone structure in the human body. There has been a demand for stearate-free capsules and major players have been capitalizing on this market. The market has great potential in the nutrition and health sectors, with the pharmaceutical industry will playing a critical role in the growth of the global ursolic acid market.



Overall, ursolic acid nanoparticles play a major role in the overall growth. The evolution of nanoparticles in all the major sectors and industries has been transforming the overall market. Nanoparticles are being used in aviation, medical, pharmaceutical, and other fields. Ursolic acid nanoparticles are also playing an imperative role in the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry. Cancer treatment with ursolic acid nanoparticles has been a novel approach, with major institutions and research centres studying the compound's properties to cure cancer and other related problems.



Market Segmentation:By Form

Liquid Extract

Powdered Extract

By Product Type

25% Ursolic Acid

50% Ursolic Acid

90% Ursolic Acid

98% Ursolic Acid

By End-Use

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Ursolic Acid Market Analysis, By Form

6. Global Ursolic Acid Market Analysis, By Product Type



7. Global Ursolic Acid Market Analysis, By End-Use



8. Global Ursolic Acid Market Analysis, by Geography



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Sami-Sabinsa group

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients

Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech

Xuancheng Baicao Pharmaceutical

Changsha E.K HERB

Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineerin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/is8y42

Attachment