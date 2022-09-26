“Short Alert and Potential Short Squeeze” for Mass Megawatts (MMMW) as Short Stock Scanners Note Substantial Short Activity

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts (OTC: MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com has a substantial short interest in its common stock with a potential for short squeeze activity in its stock. A short squeeze happens when short sellers cover their short positions when a stock moves higher. Sometimes, they are forced to cover their positions with margin calls. As a result, there is upside pressure on the company’s common stock.

Mass Megawatts is developing a patented pending, Mass Megawatts ‘Solar Tracking System’ (STS) which is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to receive an optimal level of direct sunlight. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts STS utilizes a low-cost structure that adds stability to the overall system while also improving energy production levels. The STS utilizes a proprietary mechanical innovation to limit dynamic and static loading on the tracker, which can occur during periods of high wind and extreme weather. The technology reduces wind-related stresses and system downtime. The STS allows Mass Megawatts to lower the cost of material and reduce the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts STS systems can deliver more solar power production at a price similar to lower-capacity, stationary systems.

In recent news, Mass Megawatts announced completion goals for a 500 kW project to be developed at a manufacturing facility utilizing the patent pending solar tracker. The 30 percent investment tax credit and the additional 10 % adder for Brownfield development are important financing tools toward the completion of the solar project. Additionally, other recent new tax related benefits include the 2019 changes in section 179 accelerated depreciation allowing a full one year accelerated depreciation for the new roof of the facility. Previously, the depreciation would have to be taken over a thirty-year period. The 500-kilowatt, project, Mass Megawatts’ largest to date, reduces the cost of solar power, while protecting the solar units by employing a furling technology borrowed from wind technology. The technological innovation is triggered by high wind events. The technique improves the efficiency of solar arrays without adding significant additional expense.

Mass Megawatts also announced recently that it has enhanced its patent-pending, Solar Tracking technology to improve energy production levels by an additional 7%. In the company’s latest design improvement, the tracking system will also cost effectively adjust the panels based on the sun’s altitude each day. These adjustments will significantly improve the power generation level of the solar panels.

This innovation is expected to increase the energy production level of the company’s STS by an additional 7% while requiring less than a 2% increase in system cost. That brings the total increase in power generation to 37% while requiring less than a 12% increase in cost.

Stated another way, for an additional investment of 12%, you can achieve 37% more power generation with the STS as compared to a traditional, stationary-mount, solar-panel system. The STS would utilize the same number of solar panels as the stationary unit, but would produce 37% more energy for the life of the unit. The generated electricity can be used for onsite consumption and/or revenue generation.

Mass Megawatts plans to have include the new improvements on mobilized transportable small solar units to demonstrate the cost and output of the additional solar tracking features. The mobile units with the improvements will include one unit demonstrating the tracker and another nearly identical unit without the tracker. This should help add a layer of comfort to prospective purchasers who consider utilizing Mass Megawatts’ new technology.

The key driver to future sales is the use of solar trackers being known to reduce the cost of solar powered electricity. Although Mass Megawatts in 2023 is aiming to achieving a very small fraction of global demand of this specific solar market segment, the solar tracker market is anticipated to be worth more than $3 billion by 2025 expanding from the current market size of about $2 billion. Mass Megawatts sees an opportunity to be part of the growing solar tracker market with a lower cost product than the trackers marketed by other solar tracker companies in this high growth segment of the solar energy market. A solar tracker is a method of tracking the sun throughout the day for a photovoltaic (PV) system. In order to increase energy output throughout the day. The market is anticipated to have substantial growth due to the growing need for renewable energy.

With its patent pending, Solar Tracking System, Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned for expanded production and supporting its revenue generation goals in the longer term.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company’s contact page at www.massmegawatts.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power.

