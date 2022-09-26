The Global Land Based Smart Weapons Market is expected to grow by $ 2.40 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Land Based Smart Weapons Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320614/?utm_source=GNW

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the land-based smart weapons market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development and procurement of advanced technologies, increasing demand for smart weapons due to rising warfare activities, and a rise in defense expenditure.

The land-based smart weapons market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The land-based smart weapons market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Missiles

• Ammunition

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in battlefield digitalization as one of the prime reasons driving the land-based smart weapons market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of 3-dimensional (3D) printing technology and composite materials and the emergence of multi-featured systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the land-based smart weapons market covers the following areas:

• Land based smart weapons market sizing

• Land based smart weapons market forecast

• Land based smart weapons market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading land-based smart weapons market vendors that include ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Hanwha Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the land based smart weapons market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

