New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319600/?utm_source=GNW





Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN) - Myostatin also known as growth differentiation factor 8 or GDF-8 is a myokine a protein produced and released by myocytes. This protein is part of the transforming growth factor beta (TGF?) superfamily. Myostatin is found almost in muscles used for movement, where it is active both before and after birth. This protein normally restrains muscle growth, ensuring that muscles do not grow too large. The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 1, 3, 2, 2 and 2 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Hematological Disorders and Oncology which include indications Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Alpha Thalassaemia, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Anemia, Becker Muscular Dystrophy, Beta Thalassaemia, Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (Myositis Ossificans Progressiva), Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, Muscle Wasting Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Myelofibrosis, Neuromuscular Disorders, Post-Essential Thrombocythemia Myelofibrosis (Post-ET MF), Post-Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis (PPV-MF) and Sarcopenia.



Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Driven by data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.



Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.



Scope

- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN)

- The report reviews Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report assesses Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN) targeted therapeutics



Reasons to Buy

- Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN)

- Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

- Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Growth/Differentiation Factor 8 (Myostatin or GDF8 or MSTN) development landscape

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________