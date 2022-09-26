Global Acne Drugs Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Skin-Related Diseases Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acne Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acne drugs market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The increasing prevalence of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of using premium skin care products is driving the market growth.
The market is further being driven by the development of effective therapeutics and treatment alternatives with reduced side effects and high potential. Increasing consumer preference for products manufactured using natural ingredients is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are, therefore, developing products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients, such as aloe vera, green tea, honey, jojoba oil and rosemary, for treating acne. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the proliferation of online retail platforms that offer customized acne drugs according to the user's skin type, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Acne Type:
- Comedonal
- Inflammatory
- Cystic
- Postsurgical/Wound
Breakup by Drug Class:
- Retinoids
- Antibiotics
- Hormonal Agents
- Combination Drugs
- Others
Breakup by Drug Type:
- OTC Drugs
- Prescription Drugs
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Topical
- Oral
- Injectable
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Acne Drugs Market
6 Market Breakup by Acne Type
7 Market Breakup by Drug Class
8 Market Breakup by Drug Type
9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan Plc
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Galderma Holding SA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
