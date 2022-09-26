The Future of Organic Fertilizers Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of $88.1 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 350 pages, titled as “Organic Fertilizers Market” with graphs & figures spread through pages, 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. Organic Fertilizers Market research report is delivered with commitment depending upon the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. Market size and share analysis and key trend analysis are the prime accomplishing factors in this market research report. Such report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform over the forecast period by giving information about market definition, applications, segmentation and engagements. VMR team provides Organic Fertilizers industry document with loyalty and devotion that is promising and the way in which expected.



Vantage Market Research analyses that the Organic Fertilizers Market revenue was valued at USD 59.1 Billion in 2021, would soar up to USD 88.1 Billion by 2028, is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

List of Prominent Players in the Organic Fertilizers Market:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

National Fertilizers Limited (India)

Coromandel International Limited (India)

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (India)

Italpollina SpA (Italy)

Midwestern BioAg (US)

Perfect Blend

LLC (US)

ILSA S.p.A (Italy)

Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (US)

AgroCare Canada, Inc. (Canada)

BioStar Systems

LLC (US)

Nature Safe (US)



Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The Global Organic Fertilizers Market was valued USD 9.95 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 22.13 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Organic Fertilizers industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Population Drives the Demand

The rise in population leads to an increase in demand for food items. As the availability of land which is arable is limited, crop yield management and land management have become key factors. The agriculture sector is under pressure to grow more food crops to meet the need. The agriculture sector depends largely upon fertilizers for improvement in soil productivity. Majorly chemical or synthetic fertilizers are used for enhancing crop yield. Moreover, there is trend toward use of these fertilizers, due to increase in awareness of adverse effects because of chemical fertilizers to both environment and human beings. People are now opting for organic food more and are also ready to pay a bit more for them in terms of price, which is likely to fuel the demand for organic fertilizers.

Regional Trends: North America dominated the market, and it is likely to rise at a faster pace in the coming years, as the region is dependent largely on agriculture sector. In addition, rise in government subsidies and investment on organic fertilizers also acts as a factor which is facilitating the demand for the market in the region.

Key Findings

Cereals & grains likely to hold a significant share: Grains are comparably easy to store and handle owing to their low water content, and high food value. Fruits & vegetables segment is also likely to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. As the demand for vegetables and fruits is increasing constantly, the use of fertilizers is expected to grow, thus fuelling the market growth.

Grains are comparably easy to store and handle owing to their low water content, and high food value. Fruits & vegetables segment is also likely to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. As the demand for vegetables and fruits is increasing constantly, the use of fertilizers is expected to grow, thus fuelling the market growth. Dry likely to hold a significant share: As dry form of fertilizers holds beneficial properties such as ease to apply and transport, longer shelf life, easy storage nature, and cost-effective. The liquid fertilizers segment is also likely to hold a significant share, as it penetrates quickly in the soil and gives faster access to nutrients.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Organic Fertilizers Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Organic Fertilizers Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Organic Fertilizers Market for the base year and forecast period?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Organic Fertilizers Market by source (Plant, Animal, Mineral), by crop type (Cereals & grains, Oilseed & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others), by form (Dry, Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

This market titled “Organic Fertilizers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.95 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 22.13 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12.1 % from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Source: - Plant, Animal, Mineral



Crop Type: - Cereals & grains, Oilseed & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others



Form: - Dry, Liquid Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

