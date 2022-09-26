The Global Organic Honey Market is expected to grow by $ 532.95 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Honey Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320593/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the organic honey market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing usage of organic honey in skincare products, product launches, and health benefits of organic honey.

The organic honey market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The organic honey market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising imports of natural honey as one of the prime reasons driving the organic honey market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the number of private label products and growth in online retailing globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the organic honey market covers the following areas:

• Organic honey market sizing

• Organic honey market forecast

• Organic honey market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic honey market vendors that include Absolute Organic, Allied Natural Product, Apis India Limited, Barkman Honey LLC, Beechworth Honey, Beehive Farms Pvt Ltd., Citadelle producers cooperative, Dabur India Ltd., Dewars Honey, Fairfield Organics LLC, FEWSTERS FARM, HoneyTree Inc., Indigenous Honey, Madhava Ltd., Marico Limited, Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Nature Nates, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., UTTAMAYURVEDA, Wedderspoon Organic Inc., and Wholesome Sweeteners Inc. Also, the organic honey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

