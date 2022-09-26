New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Materials Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026 (Global Almanac)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319616/?utm_source=GNW

Key Highlights

- The construction materials market consists of cement, aggregates, and bricks.

- The cement segment includes hydraulic cement (e.g. Portland cement), but excludes solid concrete.

- The aggregates segment includes sand, gravel and crushed rocks and stones used in construction, but excludes industrial sand (used in glass making etc) and similar materials.

- The bricks segment includes building blocks and pipes made from fired clay or concrete.

- Other finished or semi-finished building materials and components are excluded.

- Values refer to consumption of construction materials within the specified geography, whether produced domestically or imported. The market has been valued at manufacturers selling price (MSP).

- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.

- The global construction materials market had total revenues of $1,052.7 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2016 and 2021.

- The cement segment was the market’s most valuable in 2021, with total revenues of $372.3 billion, equivalent to 35.4% of the market’s overall value.

- Shortages of key materials and associated rising prices for such materials have impacted the progress of construction projects.



