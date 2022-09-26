Global Baby Nail Trimmer Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Nail Trimmer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby nail trimmer market size reached US$ 29.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 46.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.64% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A baby nail trimmer is used for trimming or filing the fingernails and toenails of an infant or a baby. It is generally made from a medical-grade stainless steel and comprises a nail cleaner, precision V-shaped blade, nail file, and a rubber grip. It also has a magnifying glass that aids in removing dirt or grime, cutting nails in different directions, smoothing off rough edges and preventing pain and abrasion. As it is safe and flexible compared to a conventional nail clipper, its demand is escalating across the globe.



Baby Nail Trimmer Market Trends:

Conventional nail clippers can cause scratches and severe injuries to infants and babies, which can lead to infections. This represents one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the market. Baby nail trimmers are compact, cost-efficient, and easy to operate. They also include safety covers and comfortable handles to prevent accidental nicking on the delicate baby skin. As a result, they are increasingly being utilized by parents around the world.

Moreover, leading players are providing innovative products, including standard nail-clippers, baby-sized nail scissors, and electric nail files to expand their consumer base. They are also incorporating advanced solutions, such as light-emitting diode (LED) light, battery power, unique designs, emery boards, spy holes, and curved edges. These products facilitate easy trimming of nails when the baby is asleep, which is creating a favorable market outlook.

Furthermore, boosting sales of smartphones and increasing reliance on e-commerce platforms is positively influencing sales of baby nail trimmers worldwide. This can also be attributed to convenient home delivery, easy availability of products from various brands and hassle-free shopping experience. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes and increasing penetration of the internet, are also anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Babyhug, bbluv Group inc., Bubs n Tots, Fridababy LLC, GREEN BELL co. ltd., Little Martin's Drawer, Rhoost, Safety1st (Dorel Industries Inc.), Tomy Company Ltd., Piyo Piyo and ZoLi Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baby nail trimmer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby nail trimmer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global baby nail trimmer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

