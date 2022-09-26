The Global Ambulance Services Market is expected to grow by $ 10.16 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ambulance Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992872/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the ambulance services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of road accidents, a growing geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies.

The ambulance services market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The ambulance services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Emergency

• Non-emergency



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of air ambulance services in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the ambulance services market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising adoption of advanced onboard medical treatment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ambulance services market covers the following areas:

• Ambulance services market sizing

• Ambulance services market forecast

• Ambulance services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ambulance services market vendors that include Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd., Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, American Ambulance Service Inc, Babcock International Group Plc, Bristow Group Inc., BVG India Ltd., DUTCH HEALTH BV, Envision Healthcare Corp, Falck AS, Harmonie Ambulance, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., Priority Ambulance LLC, REVA Inc., and Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Also, the ambulance services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

