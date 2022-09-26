$2.2 Billion Worldwide Barite Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ashapura Minechem, Baker Hughes, International Earth Products and Milwhite Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global barite market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.39% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Barite is a white or colorless naturally occurring mineral composed of barium and sulfate. The barite group consists of anhydrite, celestine and anglesite and is commonly extracted from lead-zinc mines in vein, residual and bedded deposit variants. The vein and residual deposits are hydrothermal, whereas the bedded deposits are sedimentary deposits.

Barite exhibits various advantageous properties, such as low solubility, high density, chemical inertness and cost-effectiveness. It is used as a weighting, filler and extender agent and as a crucial ingredient to manufacture barium carbonate. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, rubber, plastic, medical and pharmaceutical.



Significant growth in the oil and gas industry, along with increasing offshore and ultra-deep exploration activities across the globe, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Barite is used as a weighing agent in oil well drilling fluids as it counters the pressure resulting from drilling operations.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of barite for the manufacturing of plastic products is also driving the market growth. It is used as a non-toxic, water-soluble and stable chemical filler to enhance the gloss, strength and weatherability of plastic products.

Additionally, the rising product demand for the production of paints, coating, rubbers, pharmaceuticals and automobile components, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Rapid urbanization, along with increasing product utilization in the medical industry to absorb X- and Gamma rays, are some of the factors that are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., Ashapura Minechem Limited (AMCOL International Corporation), Baker Hughes Company, International Earth Products LLC, Milwhite Inc., Newpark Resources Inc., P&S Barite Mining Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Sojitz Corporation, The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Limited and The Cary Company.



