The Global Space Heaters Market is expected to grow by $ 1.87 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the space heaters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in expenditure on essential items in emerging nations, benefits of space heaters, and growing demand for propane space heating products.

The space heaters market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The space heaters market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fan heaters

• Convection heaters

• Radiant heaters

• Ceramic heaters



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for highly efficient, energy-saving, and safe domestic heating appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the space heaters market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of smart space heaters and expansion in the retail landscape will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the space heaters market covers the following areas:

• Space heaters market sizing

• Space heaters market forecast

• Space heaters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space heaters market vendors that include Crane USA, Daikin Industries Ltd., De Longhi S.p.A, Dr. Infrared Heater, Duraflame Inc., Dyson Ltd., Energy Wise Solutions, HomeVision Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lasko Products LLC, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mill International AS, Newell Brands Inc., OPOLAR, Optimus Enterprise Inc., Rinnai Corp, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, SUNHEAT International, Sunpentown International Inc., and Vornado Air LLC.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

