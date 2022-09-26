Clip Named ‘2022 Best CashTech Start-up’ at Future of Cash Conference in Madrid

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP), a first-to-market cash deposit solution that brings fast, convenient, cost-effective financial services transactions to business customers, was named Best CashTech Startup at the CashTech Innovation Awards which took place at the Future of Cash Conference in Madrid, Spain on September 15, 2022.



The CashTech Innovation Awards were set up by an independent think-tank, CashEssentials , to recognize innovations that facilitate access to and acceptance of cash. The reduction in bank cash infrastructure (branches, ATMs, and cash centers) is a significant challenge for businesses globally that requires modern, technology driven solutions. According to the CashEssentials Steering Committee, they sought nominations from “innovative companies who leverage software and modern communications technology to improve cash services – including access for consumers and businesses; facilitating the acceptance of cash by retailers across all channels; and enhancing the overall efficiency, resilience and sustainability of cash.”

“At Clip, we are passionate about revolutionizing the cash ecosystem for businesses. We are humbled to be recognized for our contributions by The Future of Cash Conference and CashEssentials, and we remain dedicated to building an accessible and convenient network to ensure there is a reliable, affordable solution and sustainable future for cash transactions worldwide,” said Joseph Arrage, CEO of Clip.

The Future of Cash Conference is held annually, and is attended by central banks, commercial banks, and organization delegates from more than 20 countries who represent a broad cross-section of cash cycle stakeholders.

ABOUT CLIP

Clip Money, Inc. is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services.

