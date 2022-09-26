IotaComm Announces New Board of Directors Contributor

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iota Communications, Inc. ("IotaComm" or the "Company"), a low power, wide area network (LPWAN) wireless communication and data analytics software company, today announced the additional appointment of Jeremy Green to its Board of Directors.

"It's my sincere pleasure to welcome Jeremy to our Board of Directors as well as to the IotaComm team," said Terrence DeFranco, Chairman and CEO of IotaComm. "His skills in leading and creating effective business strategies for emerging, digital assets are complementary and necessary for the future growth of our company."

"I'd like to impart my deepest gratitude for the entire board's support and engagement throughout this process, inclusive of both successes and challenges thus far," DeFranco continued. "This exciting board addition coincides with IotaComm's next chapter in its development. We're proud to be on the way to fulfilling our vision of becoming the leading wireless communication platform for the Internet of Things that enables health, safety and sustainability in today's modern world. I'm continuously humbled by the ability to recruit top talent to carry forth our company mission and brand values."

IotaComm is building the next generation of wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things, leveraging a nationwide portfolio of FCC-licensed 800 MHz radio spectrum. The Company's solutions enable real-time data aggregation to advance health, safety, and sustainability for commercial and industrial customers.

"I'm equally excited and honored to join a company that is at a unique inflection point in their expansion process," said Jeremy Green. "With a deep interest in understanding global markets' everchanging needs and delivering high-value customer service through emerging technologies, I'm highly anticipating being part of this journey."

Biography:

Jeremy Green has served as the Senior Director, Digital Banking - Online, Mobile and ATM at Scotiabank. He's led a $100M portfolio of critical projects and strategic initiatives by partnering with technology, regions/countries, and other business lines to design and implement platforms and tactics that meet the strategic objectives. In his last role, he was accountable for channel adoption and usage, revenue, customer experience design, operational efficiencies, and operating performance metrics. Jeremy is a subject matter expert in all aspects of Digital Banking and leveraging all channels to increase cross-channel sales and service penetration. He has a strong understanding of emerging digital technologies across global markets.

Prior to joining Scotiabank, Mr. Green played a significant role in driving online and mobile banking, public website and omni-channel strategy at TD Bank Financial Group for over a decade - a bank that ranked high in Forrester's Digital Banking rankings.

Mr. Green is a leading speaker on the topic of Digital Banking Strategy at numerous industry conferences. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C. and an MBA in Finance from the Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. He recently completed an MA in Maritime Archaeology from the University of Southampton in England.

